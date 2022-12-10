[Photo] Charlotte Flair shows off ripped physique amid WWE return rumors 

Charlotte Flair seems to be in the best shape of her life as the rumors continue surrounding her return to WWE.

She lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey in an I Quit match at WrestleMania Backlash in May. Rousey dropped the title to Liv Morgan at WWE Money in the Bank but captured it back by defeating Morgan at Extreme Rules.

The Queen has been posting images of her training as rumors of her return start to heat up on the road to WrestleMania. The 36-year-old shared a photo today showing off her ripped physique and from the looks of it, is ready to step inside the ring at any moment.

WWE NXT Women's Champion praises Charlotte Flair

NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose has had a dominant run as champion. Mandy returned to NXT last year after several years on the main roster. The move has paid off tremendously as Rose has been the NXT Women's Champion for over 400 days.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on the Insight podcast, Mandy Rose praised Charlotte Flair and put her on par with Trish Stratus in her top two of all time. The 32-year-old claimed that there really isn't anyone like The Queen on the roster because of the presence she brings with her to the ring:

"I would also maybe say Charlotte Flair. I think is obviously, you know, she's the most athletic and like her presence alone in the ring, like I mean, I don't really think there's anyone like her as far as, like yeah, I mean those are like probably my top two," said Rose. [36:46 - 37:07]

Ronda Rousey has aligned with Shayna Baszler on the blue brand and it will be difficult for any superstar to take the SmackDown Women's Championship from her now. Time will tell if Charlotte confronts The Baddest Woman on the Planet when she returns to WWE television.

