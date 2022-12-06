WWE RAW Results: Bloodline injures former champ, top star warned after attack on producer - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (December 5, 2022)

The Bloodline was backstage before RAW kicked off and was approached by Riddle and Elias. Solo attacked Elias and took him out before the show even began.

RAW kicked off with the Usos in the ring with Sami and Solo, and they said that the title match with Riddle and Elias had to be canceled because of the attack earlier. Riddle came out and said that he had found a new tag partner, and it was Kevin Owens.

WWE @WWE



#WWERaw With @IAmEliasWWE taken out by The Bloodline, @SuperKingofBros has the perfect tag team partner to take on @WWEUsos for the Tag Team Titles! With @IAmEliasWWE taken out by The Bloodline, @SuperKingofBros has the perfect tag team partner to take on @WWEUsos for the Tag Team Titles!#WWERaw https://t.co/5BRHuNrmzY

WWE RAW Results (December 5, 2022): The Usos (c) vs. Kevin Owens & Riddle - WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match

WWE @WWE



#WWERaw Here comes @FightOwensFIght to save the day! Here comes @FightOwensFIght to save the day!#WWERaw https://t.co/QeXBhNxzCJ

Owens and Jey kicked off the match, and the latter was sent outside early on before we headed for a break. Back on RAW, Riddle came in and took a double-team move before Jey hit a backbreaker.

Owens missed a powerbomb in the ring before he was taken out with a superkick. Riddle was about to take control of the match, but a distraction from Sami let the Usos hit him with double dropkicks and the 1D before getting the pin.

Result: The Usos def. Kevin Owens & Riddle to retain the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships

Solo attacked Riddle after the match and wrapped a steel chair around his neck before hitting a Samoan Spike in the corner. Riddle seemed injured and had to be carried away by the paramedics.

Grade: B

Backstage at the JBL's Poker Invitational, Dexter Lumis showed up with a bag full of money and Johnny Gargano.

JBL was about to kick them out, but then Dexter poured the money out on the table, and this caused Layfield to change his mind.

Becky Lynch was on the mic and interrupted Bayley's match before it started. They argued about who deserved the spotlight before The Man called Bayley a loser and challenged her to a future match before walking out.

WWE @WWE @BeckyLynchWWE?



#WWERaw Whose side do you take in this war of words between @itsBayleyWWE Whose side do you take in this war of words between @itsBayleyWWE & @BeckyLynchWWE?#WWERaw https://t.co/XMVCSibztp

Rhea Ripley was on her way to the ring and stared Becky down on the ramp.

Bayley vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka on RAW

Asuka went after Bayley right off the bat, and Ripley tried to roll the Empress up from behind early on. Bayley was sent outside but returned and tried to roll up Ripley before Rhea hit her with a vertical suplex.

Asuka and Bayley teamed up to take out Ripley before facing each other, but Rhea returned and took them both out at ringside. After a break, Bayley tried to set up an alliance with Rhea but failed as the two slugged it out in the ring.

Asuka came in with a dive on both of them before getting the Asuka Lock on Bayley. Ripley came in with a dropkick and broke the hold before Bayley got an elbow drop on Asuka. Ripley kicked Bayley off the apron before missing a big dive off the ring steps.

Back in the ring, Asuka tried for a dropkick, but Bayley dodged it and hit a Rose Plant for the win. After the match, Rhea attacked Asuka and stomped on her before walking out.

Result: Bayley def. Rhea Ripley & Asuka

Grade: B+

Seth Rollins was out next and was about to trash-talk Bobby Lashley before he came out and faced him in the ring. Rollins asked if Lashley was scared of Brock Lesnar and The All Mighty said that Seth was he was trying to get under his skin.

Seth taunted him some more before a brawl broke out, and officials tried to break it up thrice before Lashley speared a producer and accidentally took him out.

WWE @WWE



#WWERaw The All Mighty @fightbobby set out to destroy @WWERollins with a spear, but The Visionary had other plans in mind! The All Mighty @fightbobby set out to destroy @WWERollins with a spear, but The Visionary had other plans in mind!#WWERaw https://t.co/80tQ6xvBsh

Austin Theory was backstage, and Ali came in demanding a title match. Theory was hesitant but eventually gave in to the request.

The JBL Poker Tourney was ongoing, and Dexter kept winning, as did Akira Tozawa. Tozawa and Dominik Mysterio argued and decided to settle it in the ring.

Austin Theory vs. Mustafa Ali on RAW

Theory was in control early on and sent Ali into the corner before stomping on him. Ali came in with the head scissors before the champ rolled outside and sent Ali head-first into the barricades.

Ali got a huge top rope DDT before getting a near fall. Dolph Ziggler attacked Theory, ending the match in a DQ. Theory picked up the win via technicality and beat Dolph in the ring.

Result: Austin Theory def. Mustafa Ali via DQ

Grade: C

The Miz was trying to get into JBL's poker tourney but didn't have the cash. He tried to offer his Rolex, but JBL spotted it as a fake, and The A-Lister walked off.

Another fight broke out at the poker table, and The O.C. set up a match with Baron Corbin and Alpha Academy. Lumis and Gargano walked away with all the loot from the table.

The O.C. vs. Alpha Academy & Baron Corbin on RAW

WWE @WWE Which team are you rolling with right now on #WWERaw Which team are you rolling with right now on #WWERaw? https://t.co/w3bURpL8ub

Corbin and AJ kicked off the match, and The O.C. was in control early on before Gable came in and took control of the match. Otis beat up Anderson in the ring before Styles came in and was caught in a hold by Gable.

Corbin hit the Deep Six but failed to get the pin. Gallows got a big boot before both teams flocked the ring. Anderson got a big uppercut on Gable before Gallows came in with the Magic Killer and picked up the win.

Result: The O.C. def. Alpha Academy & Baron Corbin

Grade: B

Akira Tozawa vs. Dominik Mysterio on RAW

Tozawa was in control early on before Dom recovered and hit some vertical suplexes. Tozawa got a shining Wizard for a near fall before missing the senton, thanks to a timely warning from Rhea.

Dominik got the frog splash and picked up the easy win. The Judgment Day was about to beat Tozawa down in the ring, but Street Profits came out and forced the heels to retreat.

Result: Dominik Mysterio def. Akira Tozawa

Grade: C

Adam Pearce told Bobby Lashley that he knew that the spear on the producer was an accident but warned him against such actions in the future. Lashley was furious and asked them not to get in his way next time.

Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross on RAW

Bliss kicked Nikki out of the ring, went after Becky, and tried for an early roll-up. Becky was in control after Nikki returned to the ring but took a big dropkick from Bliss before Cross dragged her off the apron.

Nikki hit a neckbreaker on Alexa Bliss outside the ring before clearing the announce desk. After a break on RAW, Becky got a leg drop on Cross in the ring before taking a crossbody.

WWE @WWE Who ya got in this Triple Threat Match on #WWERaw right now?! Who ya got in this Triple Threat Match on #WWERaw right now?! https://t.co/mVoRwoWUTc

Alexa Bliss returned and broke up a pin before Becky got the manhandle slam on Cross on the apron. IYO SKY and Dakota attacked Bayley before she could get the pin and powerbombed her through the announce desk. Bliss rolled into the ring and picked up the win!

Result: Alexa Bliss def. Nikki Cross & Becky Lynch

Grade: B+

Episode rating: B+

We got a big tag title match to open the show, while Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley ended up in a big brawl tonight on RAW. Riddle was injured, and Bayley and Alexa Bliss picked up some big wins.

A former WWE star told us why William Regal may have left AEW here

Poll : 0 votes