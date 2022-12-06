Watch: The Bloodline takes out first-time championship gold aspiring WWE Superstar ahead of match on RAW

Ahead of the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title match on RAW, The Bloodline tore Elias apart, crushing his championship aspirations.

For tonight's episode on the red brand, Elias and Matt Riddle were set to face The Usos for the tag team title match. However, The Bloodline left The Original Bro without a partner at the 11th hour.

The Bloodline (sans Roman Reigns) stepped inside the arena in style and explained their mindset ahead of their title defense in a Digital Exclusive by Byron Saxton. However, as The Usos rejoiced in their excitement for the match, Riddle rode and slid past Bloodline on his scooter.

WWE @WWE EXCLUSIVE: The Bloodline made their move ahead of #WWERaw with a vicious attack on @IAmEliasWWE EXCLUSIVE: The Bloodline made their move ahead of #WWERaw with a vicious attack on @IAmEliasWWE! https://t.co/5Y5ah15kRl

Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa did not like The Original Bro's scooter move. Interrupting their loud chatter, Elias confronted them. However, The Enforcer blindsided Elias, giving him a beatdown.

This move by Solo Sikoa cost Elias a massive opportunity because it was his first-ever shot at championship gold. However, after a vicious attack on Elias by Bloodline, they continued to the ring to announce that the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship match had been canceled.

However, Matt Riddle cut short The Usos by bringing Kevin Owens as a new tag team partner to take on the dominant stable.

What did you think of Kevin Owens & Riddle vs. The Usos for the tag team title match? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE star told us why William Regal may have left AEW here

Poll : 0 votes