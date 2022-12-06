Create

Bloodline member pays tribute to legendary Umaga on WWE RAW

By Akash Dhakite
Modified Dec 06, 2022 09:35 AM IST
Bloodline are now stronger than ever after Survivor Series.
Tonight on WWE Monday Night RAW, Bloodline member Solo Sikoa paid a touching tribute to the late great Umaga. The honor came one day after Umaga's 49th birthday.

For context, in the mid-2000s, Umaga was among the most respected men on the roster. He was repackaged as a Samoan savage character after his run in 3-Minute Warning and went undefeated for months.

One of his career highlights came when Umaga competed in one of WrestleMania 23's main events, losing to Bobby Lashley in a match billed as the Battle of the Billionaires, with Vince McMahon and Donald Trump at ringside.

This week on RAW, The Usos retained their titles following a powerful performance against Riddle and KO. However, The Prizefighter pursued The Usos, leaving Riddle vulnerable to Sikoa. The Enforcer destroyed Riddle with a Samoan Spike, which once used to be the finisher of his late uncle Umaga.

Solo Sikoa paying tribute to Umaga by using the Samoan Spike ruled.#WWERaw https://t.co/G8Ci80Fn5L

The Bloodline member then encased Riddle's neck in a steel chair and delivered a corner hip attack, yet another move from the Samoan Bulldozer's playbook.

The post-match segment had another tribute feel, with Sikoa's thumb taped in the signature Umaga style.

https://t.co/G6KLQy2cld

On the 13th anniversary of Umaga's untimely death at 36, a member of the Bloodline faction adopted a finisher in his tribute on tonight's WWE RAW.

What did you think of Solo Sikoa's homage to the late Umaga? Sound off in the comments section below.

