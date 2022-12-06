WWE title match for The Bloodline confirmed after opening match on RAW

The Bloodline will now defend their Undisputed Tag Team Championship against Sheamus and Butch on the upcoming SmackDown episode.

WWE announced prior to the opening tag team bout of the night that the winner would go on to defend their titles the following SmackDown. The original match tonight to decide this was supposed to be Matt Riddle and Elias facing The Usos.

However, The Bloodline left The Original Bro without a partner at the eleventh hour when they brutally attacked Elias.

"BREAKING: The winners of this Undisputed Tag Team Title Match on #WWERaw will be defending against @WWESheamus and BUTCH this Friday on #SmackDown!" WWE posted.

WWE @WWE BREAKING: The winners of this Undisputed Tag Team Title Match on #WWERaw will be defending against @WWESheamus and BUTCH this Friday on #SmackDown BREAKING: The winners of this Undisputed Tag Team Title Match on #WWERaw will be defending against @WWESheamus and BUTCH this Friday on #SmackDown!

Since The Enforcer Solo Sikoa took out Elias, Matt Riddle introduced a new tag team partner, Kevin Owens, claiming that they hate The Bloodline more than ever.

The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions worked together during the match to hit the backbreaker drop combo on their challenger.

During the match's final moments, The Original Bro had to eat superkicks from Jimmy and Jey. As a result, The Usos defeated Riddle and Kevin Owens to retain their titles.

As announced by the company, The Usos (winners of the match) will defend their tag team title against Sheamus and Butch.

Will the WWE Universe witness the tag team titles change hands on this upcoming SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE star told us why William Regal may have left AEW here

Poll : 0 votes