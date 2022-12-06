WWE official possibly badly hurt in Seth Rollins' massive brawl with 46-year-old superstar

A WWE producer may have been badly hurt during a segment of Monday Night RAW tonight following Seth Rollins' brawl with Bobby Lashley.

Seth Rollins called out The All Mighty ahead of their No. 1 contenders match. Rollins and Lashley have been battling for the United States Championship for some time now, but neither has been successful, with Austin Theory getting away with the title recently.

Ahead of their match next week, Rollins looked to psyche out Lashley by comparing him with Brock Lesnar. He mentioned that the former US Champion was jealous of The Beast Incarnate and could not beat him.

Lashley was less than happy, and their conversation quickly devolved into a brawl. That was clearly what Rollins was after, with both of them attempting to get the better of each other.

While Lashley had the edge early on in the brawl, soon enough, as the officials tried to separate them, Rollins was also diving into the fight.

Many people get involved, creating chaos, and Rollins took advantage of it. Lashley tried to spear him, but he dragged a producer in the way. Lashley's spear hit the producer, Petey Williams, instead. The man was badly hurt and had to be attended to by other officials and medics.

Seth Rollins got the last laugh. If Lashley is punished for attacking a WWE official, The Visionary might have gotten an easy ticket to the championship match. Fans will have to wait to see what happens next.

