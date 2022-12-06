Alexa Bliss defeats two former women’s champions due to surprise interference 

Alexa Bliss defeated Nikki Cross and Becky Lynch tonight on RAW due to interference from Dakota Kai and IYO Sky.

Earlier today, it was announced that two triple threat matches would take place on the red brand, with the winner of each match squaring off next week in a number one contender's match for the RAW Women's Championship.

The first triple-threat match featured Bayley, Asuka, and Rhea Ripley. The Role Model won that match after pinning Asuka with a Rose Plant. The second match featured Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, and Nikki Cross in the main event.

These three women put on a hard-fought contest. There were plenty of good moments throughout the match. One such moment was when Bliss attempted to hit Sister Abigail on Becky Lynch, teasing a gimmick change.

As the match progressed, tensions rose as all three women seemed to get upset at their inability to put away their opponents.

During the match's closing moments, Becky Lynch hit a Manhandle Slam. Just when it looked like she might get the victory, Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY interfered in the match and dragged her out.

They viciously attacked Lynch and laid her out with a double powerbomb through the announcer's table. Meanwhile, in the ring, Alexa hit the Twisted Bliss for the win.

It looks like Alexa Bliss will face Bayley next week on WWE RAW in a number one contenders match for the RAW Women's Championship. It will be interesting to see if Bayley goes on to face Bianca Belair again.

