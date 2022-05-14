Tessa Blanchard possibly done with Women of Wrestling

Tessa Blanchard is reportedly stepping away from the Women of Wrestling (WOW) promotion.

Blanchard is mostly known during her time on the indie scene and most prominently at Impact Wrestling. She became the first woman to ever hold the Impact World Championship before being stripped of the title in 2020 as she left the promotion.

Tessa signed with WOW back in 2018 and has worked as an in-ring competitor as well as a trainer. However, it seems like her relationship with the company is coming to a close.

As reported by Dave Meltzer, the former champion wasn't present during last week's TV tapings due to a conflict of ideas. She currently has a rocky relationship with the company due to a promo she cut in mid-April during a class. While the subject is not known, it was not well received, and other promo classes were canceled.

It has also been noted that the former champion was replaced by Selina Majors as the lead trainer of WOW.

The 26-year-old hasn't wrestled since September 2020, when she dropped the Warrior Wrestling Women's title to Kylie Rae. The wrestler hasn't released any statements to address the situation as of this writing.

Tessa Blanchard also appeared in WWE

In her nine-year run as a wrestler, Blanchard appeared on WWE programming multiple times between 2016 and 2017. She debuted in 2016, where she fought Alexa Bliss in a losing effort on NXT. During her short run with the company, she wrestled the likes of Nia Jax and Carmella, where she lost on both occasions.

Her run with the company didn't stop there, as she also made an appearance in July 2017, participating in the Mae Young Classic tournament. However, she was eliminated by the eventual winner Kairi Sane during the first round.

With Tessa's relationship with WOW and Impact growing tumultuous, it's unclear whether the former champion will rekindle her relationship with the promotions or find another place to wrestle. We will report the updates as they become public.

