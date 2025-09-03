  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Beloved star to make AEW return after 500 days to challenge Jon Moxley at All Out 2025? Looking at the chances

Beloved star to make AEW return after 500 days to challenge Jon Moxley at All Out 2025? Looking at the chances

By Tejas Pagare
Published Sep 03, 2025 03:10 GMT
Jon Moxley is a former AEW World Champion [Image Credit: AEW
Jon Moxley is a former AEW World Champion [Image Credit: AEW on X]

A former AEW champion could make his return to the company to try and take out Jon Moxley and challenge him at All Out. While the latter has been feuding with Daniel Garcia, it seems like Moxley wants to recruit Red Death to The Death Riders. The duo wrestled a great match on Dynamite. After losing the last match, Daniel will face him again on the upcoming edition of the flagship show.

Ad

Eddie Kingston, one of the past nemesis of the former AEW World Champion, has been absent since May 2024 due to a leg injury. He recently started training in the ring, and fans are eagerly awaiting his return. The former Continental Champion might not tolerate the dominant Death Riders and could go after them immediately. All Out is also around the corner.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Mad King could return this Wednesday. If Garcia is on the verge of losing the contest, Eddie Kingston could step in and help him secure the win. This will also set up a dream Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston bout at All Out.

These WWE segments are only for 18+😏 Check them out!

Daniel Garcia discusses why Jon Moxley is after him

The former TNT Champion will be facing Moxley for the second time this Wednesday. He recently talked about why The Death Riders are after him.

Ad

While speaking during a backstage exclusive, Daniel Garcia said that Will Ospreay, Swerve Strickland, and many other heroes are absent from AEW right now, and therefore, Moxley is after him.

"I walked in this locker room today and I didn't see any of the heroes. Where they at? Ospreay's gone, Swerve's gone. So, the person who was waiting to get his hands on Jon Moxley was me. I was waiting in the parking lot a year ago with the Dark Order and Karen Jarrett, waiting to get my hands on Death Riders," he said.

It will be interesting to see if Eddie Kingston returns to AEW on Dynamite.

About the author
Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Twitter icon

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Know More

Has WWE given up on Paul Heyman? Here are the signs!

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications