Beloved star to make AEW return after 500 days to challenge Jon Moxley at All Out 2025? Looking at the chances

A former AEW champion could make his return to the company to try and take out Jon Moxley and challenge him at All Out. While the latter has been feuding with Daniel Garcia, it seems like Moxley wants to recruit Red Death to The Death Riders. The duo wrestled a great match on Dynamite. After losing the last match, Daniel will face him again on the upcoming edition of the flagship show.Eddie Kingston, one of the past nemesis of the former AEW World Champion, has been absent since May 2024 due to a leg injury. He recently started training in the ring, and fans are eagerly awaiting his return. The former Continental Champion might not tolerate the dominant Death Riders and could go after them immediately. All Out is also around the corner.The Mad King could return this Wednesday. If Garcia is on the verge of losing the contest, Eddie Kingston could step in and help him secure the win. This will also set up a dream Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston bout at All Out.Daniel Garcia discusses why Jon Moxley is after himThe former TNT Champion will be facing Moxley for the second time this Wednesday. He recently talked about why The Death Riders are after him.While speaking during a backstage exclusive, Daniel Garcia said that Will Ospreay, Swerve Strickland, and many other heroes are absent from AEW right now, and therefore, Moxley is after him.&quot;I walked in this locker room today and I didn't see any of the heroes. Where they at? Ospreay's gone, Swerve's gone. So, the person who was waiting to get his hands on Jon Moxley was me. I was waiting in the parking lot a year ago with the Dark Order and Karen Jarrett, waiting to get my hands on Death Riders,&quot; he said.It will be interesting to see if Eddie Kingston returns to AEW on Dynamite.