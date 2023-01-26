"Best thing you've ever heard" - AEW star discloses WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes' advice before debut

Former AEW EVP Cody Rhodes had a hand in many aspects of the promotion and helped numerous stars in their tryouts or debuts. During a recent interview, Anthony Bowens recalled how The American Nightmare helped him pair with Max Caster.

Today, The Acclaimed are the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions, but before their well-received pairing with Billy Gunn, the duo were scraping their way through the promotion. After a lot of hard work, the two not only organically got over with fans but are still one of the most popular tag teams in the promotion.

During his interview on INSIGHT With Chris Van Vliet, Bowens recalled how Cody Rhodes helped him find his way with Max Caster, who he hadn't tagged with before their AEW tenures.

"The only piece of information I was given was from Cody and he said just whatever dis Caster says, it’s the craziest, best thing you’ve ever heard in your entire life. And I had to figure out who I was under the umbrella of The Acclaimed. But two hours later, after meeting Tony, I had no idea what that was." (H/T: WrestleZone)

Anthony Bowens also revealed that he initially planned to bring Chuck Palumbo into AEW during Billy Gunn's birthday celebration segment. Unfortunately, because it was last minute, the plan fell through.

Anthony Bowens claims that his AEW debut entrance with Max Caster was terrible

The Acclaimed's entrance is likely one of the duo's biggest attractions. While it has sometimes resulted in some controversy, like when Caster recently referenced Karen Jarrett, despite this, it seems to be something fans still look forward to.

During the same interview with Chris Van Vliet, Bowens recounted The Acclaimed's first-ever entrance.

“So we came out and there was no theme music, so everything was just like it’s acapella. He did the rap, and I don’t know what I’m doing. I’m like that was a good one. Yeah, it was terrible. I will never [watch the entrance]. I’ll watch the match, the match was great. I will not watch the entrance.” (H/T: WrestleZone)

What could be next for The Acclaimed? So far, the duo have already defended their championships on six different occasions. Caster and Bowens have been champions for 112 days so far, so could their run be nearing its end?

