AEW reportedly wanted to bring in former WWE Tag Team Champion to reunite with Billy Gunn 

AEW has seemingly struck gold when it comes to the pairing of WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn and the reigning tag-team champions, The Acclaimed. According to Anthony Bowens, however, the promotion planned to bring back a former WWE veteran who has a deep history with Gunn.

Billy Gunn will shockingly turn 60 in November this year and seems to be in the best shape of his life. Unlike most of his peers, the veteran is still active in-ring and is one of the most popular stars in AEW today.

During his appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Anthony Bowens revealed that he planned to bring Gunn's former WWE World Tag Team Champion partner Chuck Palumbo into AEW.

“I thought it would be a fun idea, and I did put it together. What you saw, people enjoyed, but it was maybe 30 or 40 percent of what I had originally planned. He [Palumbo] was going to be my birthday gift to Billy. I thought the irony of me reuniting Billy & Chuck would be perfect for this birthday bash, but he wasn’t available last minute.” (H/T: WrestleTalk)

Tripping Balls @IsThisWrestling from the July 4, 2002 episode of SmackDown, Hulk Hogan and Edge challenge Billy Gunn and Chuck Palumbo for the WWE Tag Team Championship from the July 4, 2002 episode of SmackDown, Hulk Hogan and Edge challenge Billy Gunn and Chuck Palumbo for the WWE Tag Team Championship https://t.co/IKdUC7ge9W

Despite being paired with Billy Gunn, Disco Inferno still isn't sold on the legitimacy of The Acclaimed. In an episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, the veteran slammed the stars for their latest music video.

Billy Gunn yet again commented on how the young talent in AEW doesn't seem to be open to taking advice

Ever since CM Punk's heated rant during the All Out media scrum, fans have been asking more and more questions about the state of the promotion's internal politics. While many have disagreed with Punk, was the star correct?

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral Everyone is so quick to define CM Punk by what he said at the AEW All Out media scrum. You forget he also said empowering things like this.



I choose to remember him this way. That's just me.



Everyone is so quick to define CM Punk by what he said at the AEW All Out media scrum. You forget he also said empowering things like this.I choose to remember him this way. That's just me.https://t.co/9GGrh0V4tR

During his appearance on the Oh You Didn't Know podcast, Gunn seemed to be done trying to get the young stars to listen to him.

"But if you don't? I can't force you. I'm not gonna hunt you down to ask if you need help. I know what would work! Like 90, 95% of the time, I know exactly what's going to work, where they're gonna go, especially if you have a story." (00:10 onward).

Billy Gunn has spoken on the matter before, which just adds another layer to the issues that AEW is seemingly facing backstage. Could CM Punk have been correct with his fiery statements during the All Out media scrum?

