AEW's Billy Gunn stunned by young talents' dismissive attitudes towards wrestling veterans

Billy Gunn has had an expansive career spanning over three decades. He recently opened up about how rising talents tend to ignore veterans like him for career advice.

Gunn teamed up with Road Dogg in WWE and the duo were a dominant force in the tag team division. They were also part of the rebellious faction D-Generation X led by Triple H and Shawn Michaels. The 58-year-old signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2019 as a mentor and coach to the talent.

He used to accompany his sons Austin and Colten Gunn for their matches in AEW. But after his family turned on him, Billy formed an unlikely alliance with the current AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens).

During a recent interaction with Road Dogg on the Oh You Didn't Know Podcast, the Hall of Famer highlighted that they could not force talent to ask for their help:

"That's the thing is that's, that's it. Dude, that's what I got hired for is to help you, but if you don't, I can't force you. I'm not gonna hunt you down to ask if you need help." (00:10 - 00:19)

The wrestling veteran further cited his knowledge of the industry, but mused that the younger talent do not seem vested in getting advice from the legends:

"But we know what works! Like, I know what would work! Like 90, 95% of the time, I know exactly what's going to work, where they're gonna go, especially if you have a story. If you have a good story and you're tracking their stuff just to look cool. Okay, let's just forget about the story that everybody's into, but do cool stuff like that? And I promise you, the people will get out every single time, and now you're trying to run them back down, and trying to run down a crowd is the absolute worst thing ever." (00:49 - 1:35)

Check out the entire video below:

Billy Gunn's current storyline with Swerve Strickland garnered mixed reactions

A few weeks ago, Billy Gunn clashed with Swerve Strickland in a singles match. But the tension between the two has been rising since then.

Last week on Rampage, the former AEW Tag Team Champion kidnapped the WWE legend in a backstage segment, which did not sit well with the wrestling fraternity.

Additionally, Billy's association with The Acclaimed and their iconic catchphrase caught the attention of Arn Anderson, who talked about their gimmick on his latest edition of the ARN Podcast:

“Well, I guess when Billy Gunn went on board, all us old bast*rds that had to go, ‘I don’t get that,’ had to relent and went, ‘Hey, it’s working.’ I don’t know what it means. I don’t want to know what it means. … But if Billy Gunn, at 270 pounds of muscle, decides that it’s a cool thing, who am I to argue?”

The DX member was unable to attend the iconic faction's reunion on RAW earlier this month. However, his fellow teammates remembered him fondly at their 25th anniversary.

What do you think of Billy Gunn's current AEW run? Sound off in the comments.

While using quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda and credit the Oh You Didn't Know podcast.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : 0 votes