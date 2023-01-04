Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno was repelled by Billy Gunn's proteges the Acclaimed following the release of their latest music video on AEW Dynamite.

The Acclaimed released a music video wherein they took several shots at Jeff Jarrett ahead of their AEW Tag Team Championship match. Anthony Bowens and Max Caster will take on Double J and Jay Lethal on AEW Dynamite.

Max and Bowens often sport pink gear and pink was heavily featured in their music video. Disco Inferno found it 'very weird' and compared the video's environment to a 12-year old girl's bedroom:

"So this is where, so we get a music video from the Acclaimed where they called Jeff Jarrett and then they called Jeff Jarrett a carney who steals money like he stole Kurt Angle's wife, right. To me this is very weird. I don't know a lot of men that have a lot of pink stuff. OK, for this video it was all color, pink colors, everything. It looks like the color scheme is something that a 12 year old girl would have, like how their bedroom would be made-up. Well, what did you think of that? Didn't really make them look menacing at all. It's kind of like what you guys got, like girly boy," Disco Inferno said. (11:43 - 12:19)

Disco Inferno had an issue with another match on AEW Dynamite

Disco Inferno analyzed Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli's win over Top Flight's Darius and Dante Martin on AEW Dynamite. The WCW veteran took issue with the Swiss Superman elbowing Darius without Dante Martin stepping in to help his brother.

BLACK SABRE JR @thedetroitdon__ BCC vs. Top Flight

AEW Dynamite New Year's Smash

12-28-2022 BCC vs. Top Flight AEW Dynamite New Year's Smash 12-28-2022 https://t.co/6djO4shmfA

Disco called it one of the dumbest spots ever and stated that the spot was absurd and killed the match for him:

"I defy anybody to go back and watch this spot and tell me. This was one of the dumbest spots I've ever seen. He's [Claudio] elbowing him [Darius] in the side of the face, OK? [Dante Martin] comes up and kicks Claudio. Claudio continues to elbow the guy in the face. He elbowed the guy in the side of the face 20 straight times. Dante Martin stands there and is looking at him, elbowing the guy in the face repeatedly over and over." (3:43 - 4:32)

The Blackpool Combat Club has been on a roll lately. Claudio Castagnoli won the ROH World Championship against Chris Jericho at ROH Final Battle. Meanwhile, Wheeler Yuta captured the ROH Pure Championship by defeating Daniel Garcia at the same show.

