Best wishes to AEW star Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley has been a huge acquisition for AEW. He was brought into the company in late 2024 and has delivered excellent performances so far. The All Mighty, Shelton Benjamin, MJF, and MVP have been dominating the entire locker room lately. Moreover, Lashley and Benjamin have held the World Tag Team Championship for over 170 days.
The Hurt Syndicate's most recent title defense happened at All In: Texas. The duo successfully retained their championship against The Patriarchy and JetSpeed. While Lashley has been thriving in the tag team division, fans have been wanting to see more of him in singles competition. Besides his success inside the ring, he has another reason to celebrate, as he turned 49 today.
Earlier today, AEW took to X/Twitter and sent a message to The All Mighty on his birthday. Dynamite is a few hours away, and it will be interesting to see what he will be doing on the program after All In.
We at Sportskeeda would like to send our best wishes to Lashley on his 49th birthday.
Bobby Lashley talks about MJF
MJF pestered The Hurt Syndicate for a very long time. Bobby Lashley was hesitant about letting The Wolf of Wrestling join the stable. However, the former AEW World Champion finally proved his worth to the faction.
In a chat with WFAA Dallas, The All Mighty said he didn't trust MJF at first, but the latter won him over, leading to his inclusion in the Syndicate.
"For me, I have a very small circle, I don’t trust very many people. Over the course of time being with MJF, I never trusted the guy, and I’m still kinda leery, but I see that he does bring a lot of value to what we’re doing right now. He’s starting to win me over more and more. In the beginning, I just wanted to punch him in his mouth. I still wanna punch him in his mouth from time to time, but I can say that he’s winning me over slowly," Lashley said.
It will be interesting to see what is next for The Hurt Syndicate in All Elite Wrestling.
