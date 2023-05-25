Best and Worst of AEW Dynamite: Chris Jericho's age-old rival debuts; major heel turn teased and more

With a few days to go for AEW Double or Nothing, Dynamite built up the anticipation of the feuds. Additionally, Tony Khan made another massive announcement that will transform AEW's weekly shows.

From a wrestling legend making his AEW debut to popular stars hinting at a heel turn, Dynamite showcased the intensity between all competitors at Double or Nothing.

So let's jump right into the ups and downs of this week's episode of AEW Dynamite:

#5. Best: FTR teasing heel turn

FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) have been a fan favorite since their debut in AEW in 2020.

A few months ago, it was reported that their contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion was set to conclude in April. This was during their absence from AEW television after losing their tag team titles.

On the April 5 episode of Dynamite, FTR defeated The Gunns to win their second reign as AEW World Tag Team Champion. In the weeks that followed, they commenced a feud with Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. With Mark Briscoe's history in the ROH tag team division along with his late brother Jay Briscoe, it was apt that he take on officiating the title match at Double or Nothing.

Last week, Dax Harwood accidentally hit Mark Briscoe with a piledriver after he got sprayed in the face with alcohol. In a bid to clear the air, FTR confronted Briscoe on the latest edition of Dynamite. However, things did not go according to plan when Briscoe slapped Harwood.

As Wheeler attempted to cool down the situation, Harwood charged at Briscoe but was stopped by his tag team partner. Thus, hinting at a potential heel turn sometime soon.

Their Double or Nothing opponents also walked out, but a displeased Mark Briscoe claimed he was not going to show favoritism despite having quite the friendship with Jay Lethal.

#4. Worst: Diminished hype around MJF's title match at Double or Nothing

MJF's reign as AEW Champion has seemingly been at a vantage point. The self-proclaimed Devil is set to defend the championship against Jungle Boy Jack Perry, Sammy Guevara, and Darby Allin.

The four men's association and contributions to All Elite Wrestling have been quite prominent since its inception. Additionally, neither of the contenders has held AEW Championship despite contending for them on a few occasions.

With a match of such magnitude featuring the 'four pillars,' the hype surrounding the events leading into Double or Nothing has seemingly not been at par with fans' expectations. MJF's act of the bold, cheeky gimmick has worn out, leading to disinterest in gaging fans in the rivalry.

#3. Best: Adam Cole and Chris Jericho contract signing

Adam Cole and Chris Jericho's feud reached its peak when the latter urged The Outcasts to assault Britt Baker with kendo sticks. This transpired while Cole was handcuffed to the bottom rope.

The duo attacked each other in the weeks to come, which eventually led to an unsanctioned match at Double or Nothing. Last week on Dynamite, Cole's real-life friend Roderick Strong took on the JAS leader in a falls count anywhere match. They took their brawl outside the ring, backstage, and even outside the arena where Adam Cole attacked Jericho while technically keeping in line with the rule that it did not take place inside the building.

This week on Dynamite, a contract signing was scheduled between the two stars. An irate Cole signed the contract and called out Jericho for his vicious attack on Baker and vowed to break him at Double or Nothing.

The intensity of the feud between Adam Cole and Chris Jericho has kept fans engaged on the extent they are willing to go to in order to make their opponents crack.

#2. Worst: Tony Khan's announcement about Collision not featuring CM Punk

AEW's launch of a new weekly show titled Collision has been reported over the past few weeks. It is also rumored that the new show will be spearheaded by CM Punk in a bid to keep him and The Elite at bay.

The first episode of Collision is set to take place on June 17 at the United Center in Chicago. The following shows will be hosted in Toronto, Hamilton, Regina, Calgary, and Newark. However, ticket sales have witnessed quite a digression. This comes after AEW's successful sale of nearly 60,000 tickets for All In at Wembley Stadium in September.

Tony Khan officially announced the launch of Collision along with its venue and date on Dynamite. However, with Punk's fan following, an announcement of his anticipated return could boost sales for Collision.

#1. Best: Sabu's debut on AEW Dynamite

AEW is no stranger to having legends from the wrestling industry make appearances or participate in matches.

While addressing Chris Jericho during the contract signing on Dynamite, the JAS leader highlighted how it was a 5-on-2 feud given his faction backing him and Adam Cole having only Roderick Strong.

The former NXT Champion agreed and further added that he would have another 'crazy' member in his corner before ECW legend Sabu walked out. The 58-year-old is known for his hardcore style matches without a care in the world.

Given the ferocity of the feud with Jericho and Cole and the nature of their match at Double or Nothing, having Sabu as a special enforcer is accurate.

