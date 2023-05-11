Best and Worst of AEW Dynamite: CM Punk's comeback teased, former WWE Superstar returns, Kenny Omega betrayed

AEW Dynamite witnessed Kenny Omega clashing with former rival Jon Moxley in the main event inside a steel cage. Additionally, Tony Khan cited that the promotion has a massive announcement due next week.

Below is a list of the best and worst events that took place on the latest edition of Dynamite:

#5. Best: Don Callis' betrayal and potentially aligning with Blackpool Combat Club

WWE veteran Don Callis has sided with Kenny Omega since the beginning. He accompanied him for matches and was often seen advising Omega backstage about his varied feats. Last month, Callis sustained a severe injury to the head when Blackpool Combat Club assaulted him.

Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley clashed in the main event of AEW Dynamite in a steel cage match. The two engaged in a hellacious and bloody battle. However, towards the end, Callis attacked The Cleaner, much to everyone's dismay. He mocked BCC's style of using a screwdriver to assault Omega, thus hinting at his potential alliance with the menacing faction on All Elite Wrestling.

While his heel turn was a long time coming, the timing is apt, given the brewing rivalry between The Elite and BCC.

#4. Worst: Julia Hart and Anna Jay's match on Dynamite

Julia Hart and Anna Jay A.S. have been at each other's throats for the past few weeks. They even exchanged shots at each other on social media in a bid to wear the other person down.

On this week's Dynamite, they held nothing back as they competed in a No Holds Barred match. From chairs, trash cans, and kendo sticks as weapons, Hart and Jay showcased their disdain for one another.

However, the match lacked luster. The immense animosity between the two stars was apparent yet diminished at the same time.

#3. Best: Mark Briscoe as special guest referee for AEW Tag Team title match at Double or Nothing

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers

Mark Briscoe will be guest referee. FTR will defend the AEW tag team titles against Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett at Double Or Nothing.Mark Briscoe will be guest referee. #AEWDynamite FTR will defend the AEW tag team titles against Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett at Double Or Nothing.Mark Briscoe will be guest referee. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/HBJYLhT7Bj

Mark Briscoe and his brother Jay Briscoe were known for their contributions to the tag team division on the independent circuit. Following Jay's untimely passing earlier this year, Mark Briscoe appeared on AEW and competed in a couple of singles matches.

Following Jay's death on January 17, Mark formally vacated the ROH tag team titles. At Supercard of Honor, five tag teams competed for the titles, wherein The Lucha Bros (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fénix) emerged as the victors.

FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) dethroned The Gunns to win their second reign as AEW Tag Team Champions on an edition of Dynamite last month. They competed in a career vs. titles match amidst speculation of their future with the promotion. FTR will defend their titles against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal at Double or Nothing.

Given Mark Briscoe and his brother Jay Briscoe's history and association with the tag team division, it is ideal for him to officiate the match of such magnitude and sentiment.

#2. Worst: MJF referencing CM Punk on AEW television for the first time since All Out

The All Out incident stirred quite a controversy in the wrestling world. AEW omitted referencing CM Punk on weekly shows. Additionally, the rumors of the 44-year-old being done with the Jacksonville-based promotion led fans to believe he would never step foot inside the squared circle.

Here we are a few months later, and current AEW World Champion MJF mentioned CM Punk openly on a Dynamite promo. While highlighting his rivals who he has demolished and citing his 'reign of terror,' The Salt of the Earth recalled his feud with Punk.

A month ago, there were rumors abuzz about the Second City Saint returning in June, but there was no confirmation on the matter. Given the baring leniency on the usage of CM Punk's name on AEW television, it seems they have subtly hinted at the former champion's return.

With a star of Punk's magnitude, his comeback would definitely be a major turnover for All Elite Wrestling. In comparison to The Elite's hyped return earlier this year, CM Punk should not be far behind.

#1. Best: Miro's return to AEW television after eight months

Miro signed with AEW in 2020 and seemingly had a promising future. He soon contended and won the TNT Championship. The House of Black were hell-bent on luring him to their side, and he competed on their behalf on a few occasions against his will.

Miro broke free of their control and teamed up with former rival Darby Allin against Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews at All Out 2022. Thus, marking his last AEW appearance until tonight.

During his absence, the former WWE star took to social media, hinting at his unhappiness with the promotion's booking decisions pertaining to him. On the latest edition of Dynamite, he was spotted backstage heading into Tony Khan's office.

His return was a long time coming, and with PPVs like Double or Nothing and All In on the horizon, a plethora of revenge rivalries and feuds are on the cards.

