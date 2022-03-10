Best and Worst of AEW Dynamite: Jeff Hardy debuts, Mistake with Hangman Page, WWE legend turns heel

AEW followed up the Revolution pay-per-view with another fantastic episode of Dynamite.

It featured the debut of Jeff Hardy, a new faction's formation, as well as a fantastic babyface promo by former Pinnacle member Wardlow. The Charismatic Enigma could be a big acquisition for the company, and his debut certainly did not disappoint.

Let's take a look at this week's edition of Dynamite and some of the best and worst things from the show. This week's edition features Wardlow, Hangman Page, Jeff Hardy, and a whole lot more.

#3 Best: Wardlow's promo

Wardlow had a big night at AEW Revolution, winning the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match before turning on MJF later in the night. On Dynamite, he cut a babyface promo speaking about his origin story and why he decided to work with MJF, just to get his foot in the door in All Elite Wrestling.

Wardlow added that he was done with The Pinnacle, and it would be all about him moving forward.

#2 Worst: Continuing with Hangman Page and Adam Cole's feud

Adam Cole and Hangman Page's match at Revolution was on our list for the 'worsts' from that show.

Not because the match was disappointing, but because it was so predictable that Page was leaving with the AEW World Championship. It's even stranger now that the company has chosen to continue with this feud.

#2 Best: Chris Jericho turned heel on AEW Dynamite

The opening segment of AEW Dynamite saw Chris Jericho turn heel and attack Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz with the help of Jake Hager, 2point0, and Daniel Garcia. It also led to the formation of a new faction, the Jericho Appreciation Society.

It looked like Jericho was getting assaulted when the segment began, but it turned out to be a trap, and Le Champion was in cahoots with 2point0 and Garcia all along. This is definitely an interesting turn of events and one which could be exciting going forward.

#1 Worst: No CM Punk or MJF

Both CM Punk and MJF were absent from the show

Despite Wardlow cutting a promo as we mentioned earlier, it is still disappointing that neither CM Punk nor MJF were on tonight's Dynamite to follow up on their incredible match at Revolution.

The reason for this was probably a time constraint because the show was already loaded, but there could have been a more substantial segment with either man squeezed in.

#1 Best: Jeff Hardy is All Elite

The AHFO unanimously turned on Matt Hardy on Dynamite, voting him out of the group and then attacking him. This led to Sting and Darby Allin coming out to the rescue. The babyfaces were still outnumbered and this led to Matt's brother Jeff Hardy coming out to make the save.

He cleared the ring, hitting the iconic Swanton Bomb, before the Hardy brothers hugged. It looks like we will get one more run for The Hardy Boyz and let's hope All Elite Wrestling does justice to what could be their final run.

There are a number of dream matches waiting for the duo in AEW, including The Young Bucks, FTR, reDRagon and more.

Edited by Kaushik Das