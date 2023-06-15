Best and Worst of AEW Dynamite (June 14, 2023) - Blockbuster Sting match teased; CM Punk return hype and more

AEW Dynamite kicked off with an intense bout between Adam Cole and MJF, showcasing the former's determination to win the title at some point. Additionally, a few more challenges were issued for the upcoming Forbidden Door event.

The main event saw Blackpool Combat Club take on The Young Bucks and Hangman Adam Page. Kenny Omega ran out to assist them towards the end of the match, only to be attacked by Konosuke Takeshita and Will Ospreay, his longtime rival.

With the intense match card and teases, let's dive into the best and worst from the latest edition of AEW Dynamite:

#5. Best: CM Punk's vignette surrounding his return

CM Punk's return has been a long time coming since September last year. His name was not referenced on AEW television until a few months ago when MJF reflected on his top feuds.

In the weeks that followed, the promotion announced the launch of their new show Collision, set to debut on June 17, and cited the Second City Saint was set to make his highly anticipated return.

Given the magnitude of the announcement, it seemed to shine a dull light when Tony Khan did not mention Punk's name. Ticket sales for the show were abysmal in retrospect to AEW's performance in garnering over 60,000+ sales at Wembley Stadium for All In.

Finally, after nearly eight months, CM Punk was spotted in a solo vignette showcasing his preparation for a comeback. This garnered a massive reaction from fans, seeing the former AEW World Champion after so many months. With a few days to go for his return, it certainly added overall hype for the upcoming show.

#4.Worst: Wardlow's current TNT Championship run

Christian and Luchasaurus confronting Wardlow on AEW Dynamite

Wardlow is currently in his third reign as TNT Champion. He has defended his title on numerous occasions. However, recently it seems to have witnessed a downfall in the upliftment of the title.

Christian Cage commenced a feud with Wardlow which culminated in a match at Double or Nothing. Despite suffering a defeat, the former WWE star continues to taunt and call out Wardlow.

Most recently, he attacked Arn Anderson, who has taken the TNT Champion under his wing. The storyline falls flat with the back-and-forth between the two stars, with a similar theme occurring almost every week.

#3. Best: Adam Cole and MJF's eliminator match on AEW Dynamite

Adam Cole and MJF kickstarted Dynamite with a 30-minute eliminator match wherein if the former won, he would get a title shot. The two engaged in a war of words last week, which included heavy WWE references and callouts. Additionally, the AEW Champion, in typical MJF style, took shots at Cole.

Adam Cole was out of action for most of last year owing to a concussion at Forbidden Door in June. Upon his return, he has been vocal about his objective for the AEW Championship.

The two stars were applauded for their performance on Dynamite, keeping everyone on the edge of their seats. The match concluded with Cole getting a two-and-a-half pin count before the time was up, thus, ending in a draw.

He requested MJF for a five-minute extension which he refused. The intensity of their feud within a span of a week has paved the way for a highly engaging one.

#2. Worst: Weak foundation for Forbidden Door bouts

Zack Sabre Jr. confronts Orange Cassidy on Dynamite

In consideration of NJPW's association with AEW, they hosted a crossover event last year, which witnessed a number of matches with much fervor. The second event is set to take place on June 25.

Kazuchika Okada challenged Bryan Danielson to a first-ever match. In light of such a unique event, the build-up for matches for an event nearly a week away has been somewhat bland. Sanada is set to go up against Jungle Boy Jack Perry for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. Additionally, Zack Sabre Jr. also appeared on Dynamite to issue Orange Cassidy a challenge.

Hiroshi Tanahashi laid out a challenge to MJF and displayed his disinterest. Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega reignited their long-time rivalry when the former attacked him after the main event. Barring the Omega-Ospreay feud, the other matches lack a build-up. There are murmurs of Kenta going up against CM Punk at the event, given their long-standing history. Kenta accused Punk of imitating his signature GTS move as his own.

#1. Best: Teasing blockbuster match between Chris Jericho and Sting

Chris Jericho has been associated with the industry for a little more than three decades. He continues to actively compete in the ring along with his transcending mic skills.

Earlier this week, the 52-year-old claimed his disinterest in facing Sting in a dream match. However, on Dynamite, the two came face to face teasing tension. Darby Allin interrupted Sammy Guevara's interview on his future following his inability to capture the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing. Allin claimed he was not living under Sting's shadow like Guevara was with the JAS leader. The Ocho walked out to confront Guevara on why he did not approach him for tips about his title match.

Sting appeared with a baseball bat in hand and had a staredown with Jericho. For a brief moment, it seemed they would come to blows, but Jericho walked away from the ring. With the uncertainty of AEW, a dream match could be booked between the two.

