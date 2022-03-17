Best and Worst of AEW Dynamite: New champion crowned, Wardlow attacked, Chris Jericho unveils new faction

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite saw both the women's championship and the TNT Championship on the line. We also had Jeff Hardy making his in-ring debut as he teamed up with his brother Matt Hardy to take on Private Party.

We take a look at some of the best and worst moments from tonight's show and briefly give our thoughts on how it all went down.

#3. Best/Worst: Chris Jericho introduces the Jericho Appreciation society

This segment wasn't inherently bad, but by the high standards Chris Jericho has set for himself over his career, this was very run of the mill. With Jericho turning heel, he also needs to change Judas as soon as possible because of the massive babyface reaction he's still getting because of it.

However, despite this author not being a fan of the promo overall, there were a lot of good things about it, like Jericho trying to brand himself as a sports entertainer and 'not just a pro wrestler'. It's also great seeing 2point0 getting such a prominent role on AEW television.

#2 Worst: Adam Cole and Hangman Page's feud looks set to continue

Adam Cole and Hangman Page

Adam Cole and reDRagon beat Hangman Page and Jurassic Express on Dynamite, and the feud between Cole and Page looks set to continue.

Their match at AEW Revolution ended up being very predictable and it's a little strange that All Elite Wrestling is continuing the feud. Once again, in hindsight, Orange Cassidy beating Adam Cole seems to be an even more baffling decision.

#2 Best: Jeff Hardy makes his in-ring debut

Following his debut last week, Jeff Hardy wrestled his first match in the promotion on Dynamite as he teamed up with his brother Matt Hardy to take on Private Party. The Charismatic Enigma looked great in his first in-ring outing on AEW television, hitting his signature Swanton Bomb to pick up the win for his team.

After the bout, we saw the rest of the AFO come down and surround the ring, but Darby Allin and Sting came down to the ring as back up for The Hardy Boyz. It looks like this could lead to an eight-man tag match soon.

#1 Worst: Predictable outcome for Wardlow's title match

Wardlow is on a hot run right now but the finish to tonight's TNT title match feels like a wasted opportunity.

After the former Pinnacle member finally turned on MJF at Revolution, helping CM Punk pick up the win, a lot of fans predicted that The Salt of the Earth would cost Wardlow his title shot on Dynamite and that's exactly what happened.

Although a storyline being predictable is not necessarily a bad thing in itself, AEW could have booked this part of the feud a little differently.

#1 Best: Incredible main event and new AEW Women's Champion

Thunder Rosa won the women's title tonight

The main event of Dynamite saw Dr. Britt Baker put the AEW Women's Championship on the line against Thunder Rosa, in front of the latter's adopted hometown.

The match took place inside a steel cage and both ladies stole the show once again. The brutal and bloody match saw chairs and thumbtacks used as well as the unforgiving steel structure itself.

The match ended with a new champion being crowned after Rosa pinned Baker, pinning her after hitting a Fire Thunder Driver. Another incredible match from the two stars and it will be exciting to see what Thunder Rosa does in her title run.

Edited by Kaushik Das