Best and Worst of AEW Dynamite: Road Rager - WWE legend turns heel after 8 years; title reign ends after five months; injured star returns

Last night's Road Rager edition of AEW Dynamite was an escape from an unsettling turn of events leading to Jeff Hardy's suspension this week. The company continued its build-up to the upcoming AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door by booking multiple buzzworthy matchups and segments on the show.

Wrestling fans in Missouri were on the edge of their seats throughout the night after witnessing some nail-biting finishes and shocking returns. Mr. Khan's penchant for delivering a surprise element has added another layer of excitement heading into the June 26th pay-per-view.

As always, the episode had its equal share of best and worst moments, which we'll be disscussing in today's column. If you disagree with any of the opinions below, sound off in the comments section.

#6 Best: The Young Bucks dethrones Jurassic Express; Christian Cage turns heel

Nick and Matt Jackson have become two-time AEW World Tag Team Champions. The duo dethroned Jurassic Express in a breathtaking ladder match, ending their fairytale run with the title at 161 days.

The company didn't let fans soak into The Young Bucks' title celebration. Immediately after the match, Christian Cage finally turned heel on his protege Jungle Boy to close the show.

Captain Charisma delivered a Kill Switch to a worn-out Jungle Boy, signaling an imminent student-mentor rivalry. The saga between the two men has come full circle, with the grassroots dating all the way back to the rising star eliminating Cage to win the Casino Battle Royale last year.

One of the biggest questions coming out of the show has been whether Luchasaurus will become a henchman for the former WWE Superstar in this rivalry.

Either way, Jungle Boy is in line for a solid singles push, and he will get a much-needed rub from a wrestling stalwart like Christian Cage.

#5 Worst: Toni Storm defeating Dr. Britt Baker

Storm is in line for a title shot!

Toni Storm defeating Dr. Britt Baker may have come as a huge sigh of relief for some fans who didn't want the resident Dentist in the title picture, at least for now.

The former WWE Superstar will now challenge Thunder Rosa for the coveted AEW Women's World Championship at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. It's a clash between the two top babyfaces.

On that note, was this a decisive decision to eliminate Baker from the title picture? She's a pioneer in the women's division and has revolutionized the female roster single-handedly.

Though another title run for The Doctor would have been too early, the company shouldn't have sidelined her from the title picture completely. Unless we see either Rosa or Storm turn heel before their impending clash, fans will have a tough time choosing which star they need to rally behind.

#4 Best: Uncertainty over Jay White's Forbidden Door opponent

Jay White has made it clear that he won't be defending his newly won IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against his best pal Adam Cole nor his rival Hangman Page.

With the Forbidden Door pay-per-view right around the corner, the suspense over White's opponent has sent fans into a frenzy. The SwitchBlade has dubbed the AEW x NJPW event shrouding the era of The Undisputed Elite and The Bullet Club.

It would only make sense if the leaders of both factions were to slug it out for the IWGP World Heavyweight title. Could we see Kenny Omega make his highly-anticipated return from injury to challenge Jay White before the pay-per-view? Only time will tell.

#3 Worst: The Jericho Appreciation Society interrupting Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi on AEW Dynamite

These two men could headline Forbidden Door!

Chris Jericho w/ Archer and Desperado ruined the captivating face-off by ambushing Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi on AEW Dynamite this week.

The Wizard announced that he would join forces with Minoru Suzuki and Sammy Guevara to take on Wheeler Yuta, Shota Umino, and Eddie Kingston in trios match on June 26.

Since Mox will not be involved in that match, Jericho interrupting him to set up his clash felt absurd. The company could have fulfilled this goal after Le Champion defeated Ortiz in a hair vs. hair match earlier in the show.

Having The Demo God appear twice in the episode stole the spotlight/TV time in what could have been a top-notch war of words segment between Mox and Tanahashi.

#2 Best: Orange Cassidy returns to set up a mega clash

Ospreay will have an uphill task on June 26!

It's official! Orange Cassidy will challenge Will Ospreay (c) for the IWGP United States Championship at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door.

Cassidy returned last night and confronted The Kingpin after he defeated Dax Harwood in a barnburner contest. The Freshly Squeezed, who comes across as a comical character, may not sound like an ideal opponent for an in-ring technician like Ospreay.

But the two larger-than-life personas could exceed expectations and steal the show on June 26. With potential interference from the United Empire and Best Friends w/ FTR on the cards, the chaos is bound to happen during the title match.

#1 Best: Sammy Guevara w/ Tay Conti joining The Jericho Appreciation Society on AEW Dynamite

The Spanish God tricked everyone!

Sammy Guevara disguised as Fuego Del Sol to help Chris Jericho sneak out a victory over Ortiz in what was arguably the most startling moment on the show.

With The Spanish God barred from challenging for the TNT title while Scorpio Sky holds that Championship, the company made the right decision by inserting the couple into the Jericho Appreciation Society.

This also fully solidified Guevara and Conti's heel turn, who initially underwent multiple character changes during their feud with the Men of the Year.

We asked Randy Orton's dad about his injury and he opened up right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Did you enjoy AEW Dynamite last night? Yes No 10 votes so far