Best and Worst of AEW Dynamite: Tribute to Brodie Lee, Next leader of Dark Order teased?

Disclaimer: Despite the title, the article doesn't contain an actual "worst" for tonight's AEW Dynamite and we have a few reasons for it as well. Firstly, we feel it would be in bad taste to find the worst in the latest AEW Dynamite - one that was so beautifully put together.

It was a tough episode to get through, but an incredible one nonetheless. This was unchartered territory for AEW since they never had to do Tribute Shows to a superstar who was active until recently.

We've seen some incredible Tribute Shows in WWE, but in one show, AEW may have had the best one yet. This week's AEW Dynamite was purely a tribute to the late, great Brodie Lee.

Storylines were seemingly suspended and we had a solid set of tag team matches that filled what turned into an incredible card and show as a whole. It ended with a fitting tribute to Brodie Lee.

While it might seem odd to not have any worst from AEW Dynamite, there legitimately were none. It was all so well put together, so let's start.

#5 Best: Everything about the AEW Dynamite main event

10 came to WIN tonight #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/DM9AxYAl0x — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 31, 2020

While we've seen Sting and Darby Allin tease an alliance, this seemed like it was the actual start of it. The main event, chosen by Brodie Lee Jr., saw Cody Rhodes team up with Orange Cassidy and Dark Order's "Ten" to take on Brian Cage, Ricky Starks, and Powerhouse Hobbes - aka team Taz.

It was a solid match on AEW Dynamite, and 10 put on an incredible performance keeping Dark Order's incredible streak on the show alive. Naturally, it was only expected that Dark Order would be going over, but it was nice to see that 10 got such a good showing in such an important spot.

There was a post-match attack from the heels after 10 picked up the win, and Darby Allin came to the rescue.

Just as the lights went out for the second time, Sting appeared and the two entered the ring - one with a skateboard and the other with a baseball bat. Sting is set to take Darby Allin as his protege on AEW Dynamite. The heels fled from the ring, and we're likely to witness an interesting Sting-Darby Allin alliance on AEW Dynamite.

.@DarbyAllin and @Sting coming out of the same door? WHAT DOES THIS MEAN?! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/YQmNDbkh7v — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 31, 2020

We also loved the fact that Brodie Lee Jr. (or -1) was called into the ring and given an entrance. Tony Khan declared (with all due respect to Cody Rhodes) that Brodie Lee was the greatest TNT Champion in AEW history, and that Jr. will be the Champion for life.

It was a great gesture to the family, along with the fact that Brodie Lee's son chose the main event. The main event, while odd on paper, delivered big, and everything was done right on AEW Dynamite.