AEW Dynamite following Double or Nothing upheld the hype. From the announcement of returns and a wrestling veteran making a comeback, the show got mixed reactions from fans.

Kris Statlander had her first title defense against Nyla Rose while Taya Valkyrie watched backstage. Tony Khan made a major announcement pertaining to AEW's future.

Below is a list of the best and worst from the latest edition of AEW Dynamite:

#5. Best - Don Callis getting Dominik Mysterio level heat

Dominik Mysterio's alliance with The Judgment Day has pushed him to become one of the top heels in WWE. In the aftermath of his feud with his father, Rey Mysterio, fans boo the young star whenever he grabs a microphone disabling anyone from hearing what he has to say.

On this week's Dynamite, Don Callis appeared to address his actions against long-time associate Kenny Omega. The 59-year-old attacked Omega with a screwdriver during his steel cage match against Jon Moxley last month.

At Double or Nothing, he added fuel to the fire when he nearly strangled Kenny Omega amidst their Anarchy in the Arena match. Thus, seemingly confirming his association with The Blackpool Combat Club.

This week, Konosuke Takeshita and Don Callis were ready to defend their actions at the PPV, but the fans hijacked his address with boos every time he tried to speak. This reminded the wrestling fraternity of Dominik Mysterio's current run in WWE. For any AEW star to acquire such disdain from fans in their heel run is a talent in its own way.

#4. Worst - The main event featuring Adam Cole & Britt Baker vs. Chris Jericho and Saraya

Both tag teams had pent-up anger against each other

Adam Cole and Chris Jericho kickstarted their feud upon the former's in-ring return in March. The former NXT Champion went up against Daniel Garcia in his first bout back after a nine-month injury.

Cole won the match, and Jericho ran out to ensure Garcia was fine. Since then, the two have been at loggerheads, and they featured in an unsanctioned match at Double or Nothing, where Cole won via referee stoppage.

Shortly after, an irate Jericho was seen backstage with Saraya. Her feud and disdain for Britt Baker enabled them to join forces and challenge the duo to a mixed tag team match on Dynamite.

With the history between the two couples, the main event seemed dull, lacking the brutality and viciousness of aggressive feuds. There were a few botches and interferences by Saraya's fellow Outcasts members, Toni Storm and Ruby Soho.

Though Hikaru Shida ran out with a kendo stick and shooed them out of the arena. Adam Cole and Britt Baker got the win, however, the intensity was absent in the bout.

#3. Best - Sting's return to AEW Dynamite

The recent wrestling events in the past weekend led to fans remembering Sting upon his WWE match against Seth Rollins at the last Night of Champions in 2015. While Sting never actively competed in the Connecticut-based company, he did make a few appearances over time.

In April, The Icon confronted MJF and namedropped Cody Rhodes, much to everyone's surprise. Tony Khan has announced enabling Sting to work and contribute to AEW whenever he pleases. Given his age, it does not deem apt for the 64-year-old to be an active competitor.

On Dynamite, he made his return after a little more than a month, coming to his protege Darby Allin's aide following his tag team match. The Embassy was gearing up to attack Allin when Sting made his entrance holding a baseball bat. The return for a legend like Sting gives AEW a good boost and laying the foundation for further rivalries for Darby Allin.

#2. Worst - Booking Darby Allin in a tag team match after Double or Nothing title match

Darby Allin getting tossed around during his match on Dynamite

Darby Allin contended against Sammy Guevara, MJF, and Jungle Boy Jack Perry at Double or Nothing for the AEW World Championship. Despite his loss, the stature of his run was uplifted.

Following a match of that magnitude, Allin was booked in a tag team bout with Orange Cassidy against ROH fame Gates of Agony (Kaun and Toa Liona) on Dynamite.

A confrontation could have taken place among all PPV competitors or simply Darby Allin and MJF in a bid to further the feud. On the events to diminish the rivalry, a singles match between the two stars could have taken place. The abrupt conclusion to a feud often takes place on AEW, which needs to be rectified.

#1. Best - CM Punk's return announcement

Over the past few weeks, Tony Khan announced the launch and inaugural date of AEW's new weekly show Collision. On the latest edition of Dynamite, the All Elite President stated that CM Punk would make his return on June 17. Wrestling fans were elated with the announcement, and it certainly elevated the atmosphere during the show.

Collision will take place at the United Center in Chicago this month. Stars like MJF, Andrade El Idolo, and Miro have also been advertised for the new show. However, there is no confirmation on which AEW stars will be a part of the new roster.

