Best and Worst of AEW Rampage: WWE legend debuts, Big win for Bryan Danielson

We got a live edition of AEW Rampage this week as part of the final build towards AEW Double or Nothing this Sunday.

The show featured a couple of big matches as well as the first AEW appearance of WWE legend Gangrel. Also, on this week's episode, Dan Lambert presented the TNT Champion with a new title belt. It was a packed show this week and featured a lot of good stuff, as well as one ongoing issue with the TNT Championship storyline.

Let's check out the best and worst moments from last night's AEW Rampage.

#3 Best: Bryan Danielson got ready for Double or Nothing with a big win on AEW Rampage

Bryan Danielson was in singles action on AEW Rampage against former WWE star Matt Sydal.

Danielson, who is set to team up with Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz in an Anarchy in the Arena match at AEW Double or Nothing, was at the top of his game against Sydal, who's a veteran in his own right.

Sydal gave a good showing but couldn't keep up with Danielson in the end. The American Dragon systematically broke his opponent down before choking him out to pick up another impressive win.

#2 Worst: Another confusing TNT Title segment

Following Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti's actions last week, namely destroying the TNT Title belt, Dan Lambert presented Scorpio Sky with a new belt this week on Rampage. The segment was interrupted by Guevara, Conti, and Frankie Kazarian, who appeared on the screen invading the headquarters of American Top Team.

The Spanish God then smashed a glass case containing some of the belts in Lambert's famous belt collection. They then took a few of the belts and told Men of the Year to meet them in Vegas at Double or Nothing in a mixed trios match, including Paige VanZant.

While not inherently terrible, there's still one major issue with this storyline. Who's the babyface?

#1 Best: Young Bucks channel the Hardys, Gangrel debuts

The Young Bucks did their best Hardy Boyz impression on AEW Rampage, including coming out with Jeff and Matt Hardy's former manager Gangrel. Matt and Nick Jackson made short work of their opponents, Taylor Rust and John Cruz, with Nick picking up the win for his team after hitting the Swanton Bomb.

As Gangrel celebrated with The Young Bucks after the match, Matt and Nick attacked him from behind. The Hardys then came out to the rescue of their old friend. They were about to hit a double Twist of Fate on the Bucks when Brandon Cutler came from behind and attacked them.

Cutler ended up taking a DDT from Gangrel, followed by a Twist of Fate from Matt Hardy, and then to top it off, a Swanton Bomb from The Charismatic Enigma.

