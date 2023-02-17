Bobby Lashley should bring in this guy to reform The Hurt Business at WWE Elimination Chamber

Bobby Lashley is currently preparing for a huge match with Brock Lesnar at WWE's upcoming Elimination Chamber event on February 18th, but perhaps Lashley should consider bringing an old friend to the event to reform The Hurt Business.

The friend in question is former AEW star Lio Rush, who acted as Lashley's manager and hypeman when he helped Lashley win two WWE Intercontinental Championships.

So why would Bobby bring Lio Rush to help reform The Hurt Business when the group had so much success under the guidance of MVP?

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC MVP is still working on The Hurt Business reunion MVP is still working on The Hurt Business reunion 🙌 https://t.co/R7SXu5bWE1

Quite simply, Lio Rush is a lot younger than MVP and is not only still fully active in the ring, but is still very capable of competing for the top prizes, with his upcoming IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship match in NJPW against Hiromu Takahashi being a prime example.

Having four members who are fully active rather than three is much more helpful for a group that is all about dominance, especially when the roost is currently being dominated in WWE by the likes of The Bloodline, Imperium, and The Judgment Day.

While MVP has teased a potential reunion with Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander in recent weeks, given that Rush helped Lashley win gold much quicker than he did under Porter. It should be the ultimate sign that if Bobby wants to get back to the top of the mountain, Lio will be the answer.

Lio Rush recently said he would be open to a WWE return

Even if WWE wanted Lio Rush back in the company in a non-wrestling capacity, it would still be greatly beneficial to the Hurt Business, as he would have a different outlook on things than MVP.

This is something Rush even stated in a recent virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest. He said that if the company wanted him back, even if it was just to be Lashley's manager again, he would be up for it.

As stated above, Lio is currently working for New Japan Pro Wrestling, where his IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship match against Hiromu Takahashi will take place on March 21st.

Do you think Lio Rush will return to World Wrestling Entertainment? Let us know in the comments section down below!

