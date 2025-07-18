Bobby Lashley to repeat what he did in WWE and use top star to win the AEW World Title? Exploring the chances!

Bobby Lashley has all the tools to become a world champion in AEW. In light of recent events, The Almighty might have a window of opportunity to ascend to the top of the mountain in a major deja vu situation from his WWE days.

Back in 2021, Lashley was a part of the WWE roster. At the Elimination Chamber event that year, he laid a massive beatdown on then-WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. This allowed Money in the Bank contract holder, The Miz, to cash in successfully and take the title from McIntyre. Lashley confronted The Miz on the following RAW, saying that he became champion due to his assault on The Scottish Warrior and owed him a title match.

This led to Bobby Lashley decimating The Miz in a Lumberjack match on RAW the week after to claim his first WWE Championship. A similar situation in AEW could lead Lashley straight to the title. He could assist fellow Hurt Syndicate member MJF, who has a guaranteed AEW World Title match after winning the Casino Gauntlet match at All In Texas.

With Lashley's help, MJF could defeat the reigning champion, "Hangman" Adam Page, to win the title. The Almighty would then demand a title match against The Salt of the Earth and dominate him the same way he did to The Miz to finally claim the richest prize in All Elite Wrestling.

Bobby Lashley is ready for a marquee match outside AEW

Beyond the wrestling world, Bobby Lashley has immense experience in the mixed martial arts world. Recently, during an interview with WFAA, he revealed that he is open to a blockbuster boxing fight against renowned celebrity and fighter Jake Paul.

“At the end of the day, fighting is fighting. Jake is doing some big things in the fight world, he’s helping out boxing tremendously because he’s bringing a lot of eyes to it... I don’t know if I’m the right match up for him. I think what he needs is some more seasoned boxers to fight because he’s good, he’s actually good... If I had an opportunity to box him, 100% I’d do it tomorrow. I stay in good shape, let’s go hit some mits, let’s do some sparring... I’d sign a contract. I’m not one of those guys that’s like ‘I’m signing the contract because I wanna spit in your face and talk trash’, I’m not that guy." [H/T - WrestleTalk]

With Bobby Lashley looking ahead to big things in his career at the moment, it seems like a matter of time before he etches the AEW World Championship to his resume.

