"100% I’d do it tomorrow" - Bobby Lashley ready for massive match outside AEW

AEW champion Bobby Lashley is set for a huge title match at the promotion's upcoming pay-per-view, All In : Texas. Ahead of the much-anticipated event, the former WWE superstar has discussed a potential boxing match with YouTuber-turned-boxer, Jake Paul.

Ad

Bobby Lashley and his tag team partner Shelton Benjamin are scheduled to defend their AEW World Tag Team Championships at the company's imminent stadium show, All In 2025, against the "father-son" duo of Christian Cage and Nick Wayne, and against JetSpeed (Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey) in a three-way tag title bout. After six successful defenses, the Hurt Syndicate members will be looking to retain their belts once again and continue their dominant reign.

Ad

Trending

Outside of wrestling, The All-Mighty has also been a practitioner of MMA, bagging 15 victories with six wins via knockout. During a recent interview with WFAA, Lashley discussed the prospects of a boxing match with Jake Paul. Claiming that the so-called "Problem Child" needs to battle experienced fighters, The Dominator stated his willingness to box Paul himself should the opportunity arise.

“At the end of the day, fighting is fighting. Jake is doing some big things in the fight world, he’s helping out boxing tremendously because he’s bringing a lot of eyes to it... I don’t know if I’m the right match up for him. I think what he needs is some more seasoned boxers to fight because he’s good, he’s actually good... If I had an opportunity to box him, 100% I’d do it tomorrow. I stay in good shape, let’s go hit some mits, let’s do some sparring... I’d sign a contract. I’m not one of those guys that’s like ‘I’m signing the contract because I wanna spit in your face and talk trash’, I’m not that guy." [H/T - WrestleTalk]

Ad

15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!

Ad

It remains to be seen if Lashley will be booked for a boxing/MMA match outside of AEW anytime soon.

Bobby Lashley's changing relationship with a former AEW champion

After several weeks of gifts, flattery and persuasion, all three original members of The Hurt Syndicate finally gave MJF their unanimous approval to join the stable this past May. Since then, The Wolf of Wrestling has integrated smoothly into the group, even teaming with Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley last month at AEW Summer Blockbuster.

Ad

During his interview with WFAA Dallas recently, Lashley reflected on how his relationship with MJF has evolved over the past several weeks, and credited the former AEW World Campion as a valuable addition to their faction.

"For me, I have a very small circle, I don’t trust very many people. Over the course of time being with MJF, I never trusted the guy and I’m still kinda leery, but I see that he does bring a lot of value to what we’re doing right now. He’s starting to win me over more and more. In the beginning, I just wanted to punch him in his mouth. I still wanna punch him in his mouth from time to time, but I can say that he’s winning me over slowly but surely and I think that he might be a great addition to our group." said Lashley [H/T: Fightful]

Ad

Whether The Syndicate will help MJF win his All In : Texas Casino Gauntlet Match for a World Title shot remains to be seen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Mukherjee Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.



To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.



Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.



As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.



Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction. Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!