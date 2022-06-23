"Anything that I could say on this show, I could say in somebody’s face" - Booker T doubles down on his recent comments surrounding top AEW star

Booker T is well known for his impressive tenures with WCW and WWE, but the veteran recently drew attention after his comments on Adam Cole. On the latest episode of his podcast, the former six-time champion doubled down on his comments, noting how he won't run away from backlash.

Booker T commented on Adam Cole's recent injury and noted that the star should put on more muscle to avoid getting hurt again. Previously, the veteran noted that he believes that Cole could be the next Shawn Michaels.

On the most recent episode of The Hall of Fame podcast, the veteran declared that he wouldn't run away from his recent comments.

"Constructive criticism – like I said – as far as Adam Cole goes, ‘maybe getting a little more muscle on him might help him’ I stand by that. I stand by that, I don’t run from that. And I’m not going to hide. Anything that I could say on this show, I could say in somebody’s face," Booker said.

Booker T continued, jokingly stating that his size means he's not afraid of anyone.

"Because, first of all, I’m not trying to run anybody down, and second of all I’m big enough and bad enough to step on some toes and keep on walking, Jack!" the veteran exclaimed.

This wouldn't be the first time that The Hall of Famer has had his comments taken out of context. Booker T's comments surrounding The Young Bucks were also once blown up, which the veteran recently called back to as well.

Booker T agrees with Hangman Page on certain retired wrestlers slamming younger talent on their podcasts

During the same The Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T commented on Hangman Page's recent tweet where the star slammed retired-wrestler podcasts. While the former AEW World Champion didn't explicitly name the Hall of Famer, fans speculated that it was indeed intended for him.

"He didn’t say my name, okay? And I know he could be friends with Adam Cole, and definitely if he was a friend of mine I might want to come to his aid. But I honestly agree with everything that Adam Page said, 100%. As far as being an old guy crapping on the young guys," Booker T said. (30:53 onward)

According to Booker's recent podcast, the statement could likely have been blown out of proportion. Regardless, fans weren't too happy with the veteran's comments, but that doesn't seem to phase him at all.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Hall of Fame and H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription.

