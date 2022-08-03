Booker T reacts to former WWE Superstar's comments about criticism from wrestling veterans

Booker T and other veterans have come under fire recently regarding their comments on the modern-day wrestling product. During the Hall of Famer's recent podcast, he responded to a former WWE Tag Team Champion's comments on criticism from industry legends.

Booker T has never shied away from sharing his opinion on the current wrestling scene. However, some fans and current wrestlers do not agree with his take on the product.

During the most recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T reacted to Dax Harwood's recent statement about criticism from wrestling veterans. He also discussed his payscale as an active competitor.

“I can appreciate that. Because everything I’mma talk about as far as FTR is gonna be constructive, I’m not gonna talk about those guys from a perspective where it’s personal," Booker said. "As far as the money side? I was making a high six figures since I was in WCW, okay? Almost seven! As far as making more money? That ain’t about to happen!” (01:08:00 onward)

Rasslin' History 101 @WrestlingIsKing A well-deserved,feel-good moment:Booker T wins his first WCW World Heavyweight Championship at the Bash at the Beach 2000 PPV A well-deserved,feel-good moment:Booker T wins his first WCW World Heavyweight Championship at the Bash at the Beach 2000 PPV https://t.co/XFHU84Kpf2

Booker also praised Harwood for his intelligence while highlighting that he made the same amount of money in wrestling as several current performers.

“I think the money that I was making back then was sufficient to most guys at the upper level of money they’re making today. (…) For me? Can you imagine someone saying ‘Roger Federer you know nothing about tennis!’ So for me, when I hear someone like Dax say something like that, it just lets me know that he’s smart." (01:09:05 onward).

Dax Harwood has shown tremendous respect towards industry veterans throughout his career, especially since FTR turned babyface. The duo is currently enjoying a stellar run in All Elite Wrestling.

Booker T recently touched upon the possibility of Harlem Heat actually facing FTR in a match

Dax Harwood and Booker T have been teasing a potential dream match between FTR and Harlem Heat for several years.

During a previous episode of The Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T responded to a fan asking him about Harwood's initial challenge for his legendary tandem.

"I never say never on anything like that, I’m not looking to recreate or regenerate anything like that by going out there. But I must give Dax Harwood – I haven’t seen Cash Wheeler much lately – but Harwood, the kid definitely understands what it means to go out and perform at a very high level," Booker T said. (32:24 onward).

Wrestling from 80s/90s @Wrestling80s90s On This Day in Wrestling History - Harlem Heat made their WCW debut 28 years ago today 7/31/93 On This Day in Wrestling History - Harlem Heat made their WCW debut 28 years ago today 7/31/93 https://t.co/z0ur8VrKvg

Harlem Heat is regarded as one of the best tag teams of their era and, as such, is one of the biggest teams FTR could potentially face. It will be interesting to see if the veteran teams actually lock horns in the near future.

