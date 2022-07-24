"I'll listen to 'em" – Former WWE Superstar unleashes honest thoughts on Booker T and veteran wrestling personalities

FTR's Dax Harwood expressed his straightforward thoughts about WWE legends Booker T, Jim Cornette, and several veteran personalities who often share their opinions about the current state of pro wrestling.

Over the past few months, wrestling oldheads, most of whom are podcasters, have been criticized by the current generation of wrestlers. Most recently, AEW star Kenny Omega took a sarcastic jab at Jim Cornette, saying the veteran is simply playing a character. Cornette went off on Omega on his podcast, slamming him for "ruining" the business.

During the ROH Death Before Dishonor media scrum, NBC Sports Boston's Steve Fall asked FTR if they consider themselves one of the best tag teams in wrestling. Harwood recalled his interactions with Bret Hart, Dennis Condrey, Arn Anderson, and Sting.

Harwood paid tribute to the legends before him and had no problem if Cornette, Booker T, Hart, and others criticized FTR. Dax said he would use their words to better himself:

"If [Jim] Cornette wants to s*it on me, that's okay, you know. I'm okay with that because he's earned that right. If Bret Hart or Booker T or whoever says, 'I'm not a fan of those guys because they did this,' that's okay because they earned that right and I'll listen to 'em and I'll say, 'well, maybe I can.' Maybe I can take that and say, 'okay, maybe I can better myself.'" (from 1:25:09 to 1:25:31)

The former WWE star also mentioned that he would never be angry at legends not liking certain stuff because he knows they paved the road and earned the right to criticize:

"But I'll never get mad at them for not liking somethin' because they earned that right. Because they were away from their family a lot longer than I'm away from my family now, you know, and they paved that road." (from 1:25:32 - 1:25:42)

Former WWE duo FTR bested multi-time tag team champions at ROH Death Before Dishonor

Earlier in the pay-per-view, FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) had a rematch against The Briscoes (Jay & Mark) in a two-out-of-three-falls match for the ROH World Tag Team Championship.

Both teams gave their best during the bout, with The Briscoes scoring their first pinfall after a Doomsday Express on Harwood. FTR retaliated by nailing the Big Rig on Jay Briscoe to tie things up.

After gutting themselves out, Harwood finally sealed the deal for FTR, executing a piledriver on Jay from the top turnbuckle to retain the tag titles.

What are your thoughts on Dax Harwood's honest thoughts on veteran wrestling personalities? Sound off in the comments section below!

