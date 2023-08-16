Both MJF and Adam Cole to walk out of All In empty-handed? Analyzing major twist with WWE legend's debut

AEW All In's main event will feature MJF and Adam Cole battle for the world championship, but there is a major twist that could see both men walk out empty-handed with WWE legend's debut.

That twist could be the debut of WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg. The former Universal Champ contract with the Stamford-based promotion expired at the end of 2022. Fans have been speculating if the veteran could end up in AEW.

Recently, Dave Meltzer said this is a possibility and recently speculated how it could come to fruition. If Goldberg does debut at All In, there could be one scenario that could shock the fans around the world.

The shocking twist would be that WCW icon could insert himself into the main event match of All In and can defeat both MJF and Adam Cole to win the title in his debut match in AEW at All In, leaving both empty-handed. This would be a huge disappointment for the stars, who have been feuding for months for the title.

Expand Tweet

Goldberg winning the title could give a major boost to Tony Khan's promotion, as the former WWE Universal Champion is one of the most popular wrestlers in the world.

Tony Schiavone says AEW can't recreate WWE legend Goldberg's iconic streak

Tony Schiavone recently shared his thoughts on AEW potentially trying to recreate Goldberg's unbeaten streak from WCW.

During a recent episode of What Happened When, Schiavone said that Goldberg's successfull streak was a concept from Kevin Sullivan with right timing and AEW can't recreate it.

“We won’t recreate it. It was just a combination of an idea by Kevin Sullivan, a guy that could pull it off, and just being in the right time.”

Goldberg's legendary run in WCW, marked by his rapid rise and World Heavyweight Championship win, stands as a one-of-a-kind occurrence.

While AEW showcases impressive streaks, like Orange Cassidy's ongoing dominance as International Champion with 28th title defense, the distinct elements that aligned for Goldberg's streak make it a hard act to follow.

Do you think Goldberg will make his debut at All In? Sound off in the comments section below.

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here