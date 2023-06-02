Braun Strowman should return from injury as a heel and reunite with former AEW star after 7 years in WWE

While WWE Superstar Braun Strowman was last seen as a babyface alongside Ricochet, an injury has forced him to be out of action since last month. When he returns, reintroducing him as a heel alongside a former AEW star could be a great option.

Strowman is known to be one of the strongest stars in the Stamford-based promotion. His run as a part of the Wyatt Family is still considered to be one of his best acts to date. Afterward, he only worked with Erick Redbeard (aka Erick Rowan) in matches outside of WWE.

While The Monster among All Monsters is currently out with an injury, his return could be the perfect opportunity to set him up for a reunion with Redbeard. The former Wyatt family member is a free agent at the moment, although he has appeared in promotions like AEW.

As the two stars have not been seen together in WWE for the last seven years, their reunion could also be a good draw simply because of nostalgia.

A WWE veteran believes Braun Strowman is "uncoordinated"

While Strowman has a sizeable fanbase, Dutch Mantell believes it does not hide the fact that some of his moves are uninteresting.

Speaking about his personal opinion in an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell stated:

"I was watching Braun Strowman and he almost tripped and fell tonight. He's uncoordinated as hell to be in the spot that he's in. When he runs around the ring and knocks guys down, I hate that. It's like if he starts from the other side, wouldn't the guy on this side see him coming and like, get out of the way or get in the ring? That to me is the dumbest move, but people like it, so it's not up to me. He's a very uncoordinated talent, I think." [From 37:38 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Strowman.

Do you want to see Braun Strowman and Erick Redbeard team up again? Sound off in the comments section below!

7 foot tall powerhouse claims he can chokeslam The Big Show here

Poll : 0 votes