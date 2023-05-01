"I hate that"- Dutch Mantell says former WWE Universal Champion is "uncoordinated as hell" (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell, aka Zeb Colter, shared his honest thoughts on Braun Strowman.

The former Universal Champion reportedly suffered a concussion a few weeks back during a tag match against Erik and Ivar. However, he was back in action on the blue brand this week and took part in a triple-threat tag match consisting of The Street Profits and LWO.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell stated Strowman was "uncoordinated as hell." The former WWE manager also dismissed Braun's signature move, where he runs through opponents with a shoulder tackle.

"I was watching Braun Strowman and he almost tripped and fell tonight. He's uncoordinated as hell to be in the spot that he's in. When he runs around the ring and knocks guys down, I hate that. It's like if he starts from the other side, wouldn't the guy on this side see him coming and like, get out of the way or get in the ring? That to me is the dumbest move, but people like it, so it's not up to me. He's a very uncoordinated talent, I think," said Mantell.

The veteran also praised the former WWE Universal Champion and Ricochet for their spot during the match after the infamous botch last week:

"I do like the callback that they [Braun Strowman and Ricochet] had. Everybody knew what they were doing, that's the good part about it." [From 37:38 to 39:00]

Dutch Mantell's commented on Braun Strowman's botch on WWE SmackDown

Braun Strowman and Ricochet were involved in a hilarious botch on last week's SmackDown. The former Universal Champion was supposed to throw the high-flyer at his opponent, but instead, he launched Ricochet right in front of the Viking Raiders.

Here's what Dutch Mantell had to say about the spot:

"I literally stopped, hit rewind three times, I said, I didn't see that, I didn't. Oh my God, I did see it! And I went back another two times. That's the damnedest move I've ever seen," said Mantell.

The two, however, took it in a fun way and re-created the same spot on the blue brand this week. This time, however, Strowman put the right energy behind it.

