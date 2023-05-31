Former WWE Universal Champion out with an injury - Reports

WWE suffered a huge blow recently as another star has been sidelined with an injury. According to a recent report, Braun Strowman will be out of action for the foreseeable future.

The Monster of all Monsters was one of the first stars to be brought back by Triple H upon him taking control of the creative team. He was last seen in action on the May 1 edition of Monday Night RAW where he teamed up with Ricochet to defeat Alpha Academy.

While Strowman suffered a concussion in late April, he was cleared to return to the ring a week later. However, according to PWInsider, the former Universal Champion is set to miss more TV time due to an unspecified injury.

"Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman is out of action with an unspecified injury, PWInsider.com has confirmed. Strowman is currently on the disabled list and is not expected back anytime in the near future. We are told he has been taken off the board when it comes to creative ideas,"- Mike Johnson reported.

It was also noted that one WWE source believed Strowman may need to undergo surgery. However, the nature of the issue is not yet confirmed.

Braun Strowman was drafted to RAW during the WWE Draft

Braun Strowman returned to WWE on September 5, 2022, after getting released from the company the year before. After hanging around in the singles division for a while, the Monster of All Monsters joined forces with Ricochet on SmackDown.

The duo were drafted to RAW during the recently concluded Draft. However, they did not get much time to shine on the red brand together as Strowman has been out of action since the start of this month.

Ricochet, meanwhile, has been competing as a singles star. He was in action on last night's RAW as he defeated The Miz to punch his ticket into the Ladder Match at Money in the Bank.

