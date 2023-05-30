WWE RAW Results: New champions crowned; Cody Rhodes challenges WWE legend - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (May 29, 2023)

The new WWE Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins kicked off the RAW after Night of Championship and got a huge reaction from the crowd.

We got 'you deserve it' and 'thank you Seth' chants as Rollins explained that he will finally be the champ that RAW deserves and will at the least show up every night, unlike those in the past.

AJ Styles walked out and, after a staredown, congratulated Seth. He agreed that Rollins earned the right to be the new Heavyweight Champion. Rollins and Styles shook hands before Judgment Day came out.

Finn Balor pretended to be nauseous of all the wholesomeness before they got in the ring and said that they run the show, not Rollins. Rollins and AJ laughed at the group, and the crowd booed the heels before they booked a tag team match against Judgment Day.

WWE RAW Results (May 29, 2023): Ricochet vs. The Miz - Money in the Bank Qualifier

The Miz got a big knee strike early on before Ricochet sent him outside before getting an inverted moonsault off the apron. Miz came back with a Rana and sent Ricochet over the announcers' desk outside.

Back in the ring, Miz took Ricochet down with a crossbody and got some kicks before hitting a codebreaker in the corner. Miz set up for the Skull Crushing Finale, but it was reversed before Ricochet got a big takedown and hit the shooting star press for the win.

Result: Ricochet def. The Miz

Grade: B

Trish Stratus was out next and talked about how she beat Becky Lynch to a disastrous reaction from the crowd. She then called Zoey Stark to thank her for the assist in the match.

Zoey said that she decided to take the shortcut to climb the ranks by helping Trish instead of working hard like Becky did. Lynch came out and challenged Trish to a rematch before Stark attacked her but got taken out with a right hook.

In the ring, Becky attacked Trish before Stark came back and helped Stratus take control of the fight. Zoey hit the Z360 before setting Becky up for a strike to the jaw from Trish.

Indus Sher vs. Enhancement Talent on RAW

WWE @WWE



#WWERaw What does the future hold for Indus Sher? What does the future hold for Indus Sher?#WWERaw https://t.co/Cs9g3GrLwq

We got a dominating display from Veer and Sanga against Performance Center talent. The fight started before the bell, and once the match was started, Veer and Sanga got their finisher right away and picked up the win.

Result: Indus Sher def. Enhancement Talent

Grade: D

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were out next to celebrate their win over The Bloodline. Imperium interrupted them, and Kevin got really mad at first before the trio said that the tag champs were an embarrassment.

Sami and KO made fun of Imperium and called Vinci "Baldy" before Alpha Academy came out to challenge Imperium and seemed to be quite friendly with the tag champs before we headed for a break.

Alpha Academy vs. Imperium on RAW

Gable and Kaiser kicked off the match, and Valhalla came out early on and went after Maxxine Dupri at ringside. Dupri got a big superkick, but Valhalla shrugged it off and chased her backstage.

In the ring, Gable was taking a beating as the match went on but managed to clear the ring and make the tag to Otis. Otis beat Vinci out of the ring and hit the worm splash on Kaiser before Vinci came back to break the pin.

Gable tagged in and took some big hits before eating the Imperium Bomb for the win.

Result: Imperium def. Alpha Academy

Grade: B-

Raquel Rodriguez & Shotzi vs. Damage CTRL vs. Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler - Women's Tag Team Title match on RAW

WWE @WWE Who will become the NEW Women's Tag Team Champions in this Fatal 4-Way on #WWERaw Who will become the NEW Women's Tag Team Champions in this Fatal 4-Way on #WWERaw? https://t.co/tvU5Hw5Elw

Bayley and Raquel were in the ring early on, and IYO was tagged in early on before the tag champs managed to clear the ring. Back after a break, Ronda and Raquel were facing off, and the latter got a big clothesline, but Shayna broke up the following slam.

Ronda used the distraction to try for the armbar, and Bayley came in with an elbow drop on them. Green and Deville were in control but failed to get the pin on a technicality.

IYO got some high-flying moves before Shotzi took Bayley out and hit a big dive. Shotzi hit a big suplex on IYO before SKY took her down. IYO tried for the moonsault, but Rowdy caught her on the ropes, and Shotzi came in for a Tower of Doom Suplex.

Shotzi tried for a splash on Ronda, but Rousey reversed it into an armbar before picking up the win.

Result: Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler won the match to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions

Grade: B

JD McDonagh vs. Dolph Ziggler on RAW

McDonagh started off strong and used the ropes to get the advantage before hitting a big suplex. The match went outside, and JD sent Ziggler into the steel steps before the referee counted them both out.

Result: D.N.F

Grade: D

Cody Rhodes was out next and recalled how he lost the match at Night of Champions regardless of refusing to give up. He asked Brock if he was satisfied with the victory and proposed a rematch at any time of The Beast's choosing.

WWE @WWE



#WWERaw "BROCK LESNAR IS AFRAID OF CODY RHODES!" "BROCK LESNAR IS AFRAID OF CODY RHODES!"#WWERaw https://t.co/54Vsetawg0

Backstage on RAW, Matt Riddle was in an interview when Gunther came in and said that he hopes Riddle wins the Money in the Bank match and challenges him because it would be fun for Gunther to humiliate Riddle.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bronson Reed - Money in the Bank Qualifier on RAW

Bronson started off strong and hit a big powerslam before Nakamura headed outside. Back in the ring, Nakamura caught Bronson on the ropes but took a suplex before Reed got the ripcord and a powerslam but missed the Tsunami.

Nakamura came back with a knee strike and hit the Kinshasa before Reed rolled outside the ring. Reed got back into the ring but took another Kinshasa before Nakamura picked up the win.

Result: Shinsuke Nakamura def. Bronson Reed

Grade: B

Seth Rollins & AJ Styles vs. Judgment Day on RAW

Judgment Day were playing mind games and tried to outnumber the champ and Styles by running distractions early on. Rollins got isolated before he ran out of the ring to taunt Rhea Ripley at ringside.

WWE @WWE



#WWERaw Watch what happens when you put your hands on Dom-Dom! Watch what happens when you put your hands on Dom-Dom!#WWERaw https://t.co/W19mqisYfx

AJ went after Dominik at ringside and got shoved into the announcers' desk by Damian. Back after a break, Rollins was making fun of Rhea again at ringside as the ref kicked Dom and Rhea from ringside for too many distractions.

Balor took some hits from the champ before countering a powerbomb into a rollup. Damian was back in and knocked AJ off the apron before Rollins countered the chokeslam.

Rollins got the Superplex but missed the Falcon Arrow before Balor came in and took a big Superkick. AJ was tagged in and hit a Pele kick before getting the neckbreaker but missed the forearm.

Priest got the Razor's Edge, but Rollins broke the pin with a stomp. Rollins was tagged back in, and he got one more stomp on Priest before picking up the win.

Result: Seth Rollins & AJ Styles def. Judgment Day

Grade: B+

Episode rating: B

We got a big title crowning as well as two Money in the Bank qualifier matches on the RAW after Night of Champions.

Poll : 0 votes