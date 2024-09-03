Braun Strowman’s bold prediction about AEW has aged poorly

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman made some bold comments about AEW a couple of years back. He is currently performing on the RAW brand at the Stamford-based promotion.

The Monster of All Monsters won the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36 from Goldberg. He had a brief reign, during which he mainly feuded with Bray Wyatt. Shortly after his run was over, he was released in 2021.

Following his release, Braun and EC3 established a new promotion, 'Control Your Narrative.' The company was different as it introduced multiple unique ground rules. CYN was active in 2021 and 2022. However, it has been inactive since Braun Strowman returned to WWE in September 2022.

When CYN was active, the former Universal Champion made predictions about AEW. He claimed that their company would stay longer than the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"CYN will be around longer than this trash. And our backing is worth 100's of dollars cause it's our money. Not blowing through daddy's hard earned [that's super questionable on the hard work but what ever do it know] #Botchfest #MarkFest #KilledTheBusiness," he said.

The estimations turned out to be wrong, as AEW has become one of the most successful wrestling promotions. All In London sold more than 50,000 tickets, and the company's President, Tony Khan, announced that more stadium shows would be held in 2025. Meanwhile, Control Your Narrative has been inactive for almost two years now.

Braun Strowman picked up a victory on the latest edition of RAW

The Monster of All Monsters and Bronson Reed were in a brutal confrontation last week. Recently, it was announced that the latter wouldn't be able to compete due to an illness. He was scheduled to face Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser in the Intercontinental Championship tournament to crown the number one contender.

On the recent edition of RAW, a banged-up Braun Strowman expressed his desire to insert himself in the triple threat. Not only did he wrestle after not being fully cleared, but he even won the contest, advancing to the tournament.

It will be interesting to see if Braun defeats Bron Breakker after winning the tournament.

