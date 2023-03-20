Braun Strowman could turn heel if AEW star joins WWE after WrestleMania 39

Braun Strowman has had a decent babyface run ever since his return to WWE last year. But what if an AEW star's debut in the global juggernaut leads to The Monster of All Monsters' heel turn?

That talent is none other than former FTW Champion Brian Cage. The Machine's contract is reportedly coming to an end in the coming weeks, with WWE seemingly expressing interest in signing the 39-year-old star.

So Cage joining the Stamford-based promotion wouldn't be that surprising. Now, how could a feud between Cage and Strowman possibly happen?

TheSportatorium @TheSportatorium Will never not laugh at Brian Cage posting this pic standing next Braun Strowman. Will never not laugh at Brian Cage posting this pic standing next Braun Strowman. https://t.co/hqLYhGIQdi

The Monster of All Monsters is currently not booked for a match at WrestleMania 39. But it is highly likely that he and Ricochet will find themselves in the showcase fatal four-way tag team bout at The Show of Shows.

A loss in that bout would potentially end the alliance between the two stars.

On SmackDown after WrestleMania, Strowman could blame his underwhelming run on Ricochet before being interrupted by the debuting Brian Cage. Completely intimidated by The Machine, Braun Strowman could look to get the better of the newly signed star and, after a failure to do so, use underhanded tactics.

It would turn Strowman heel, a role he has found decent success with in the past. Cage would get a proper first opponent in WWE, one who could put him over and not look weak for the next feud.

Braun Strowman recently commented on his WWE Universal Championship win

Now, imagine if the aforementioned scenario does happen, and Braun Strowman turns heel, he could be presented as a credible challenger for the world championship again.

The Monster of All Monsters has previously had a babyface run with the Universal Title, winning it by defeating Goldberg at WrestleMania 36. He had a 141-day reign with the gold before dropping it to 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt at SummerSlam 2020.

During his recent interaction with Dr. Beau Hightower, Strowman opened up about his only world title run in WWE. He stated that he was "honored" to represent the Stamford-based promotion during the pandemic era.

"It was an opportunity. I tell everybody whether it's at your job or where I am in life, any opportunity you get in life to do anything, you make the most out of it. So at the end of the day, I was very very honored to be able to represent the company and take that title at that time because we were the only entity in the world doing any kind of content and I knew my job was to try and take people out of this reality that's going on," said Strowman. [From 11:17 to 11:47]

It will be interesting to if Braun Strowman finds himself in the main event picture, possibly as a heel, after WrestleMania 39.

Do you want The Monster of All Monsters to reign supreme in WWE this year? Let us know in the comments section below.

