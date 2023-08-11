Bray Wyatt to return alongside 6 ft 8 released WWE Superstar at Payback 2023? Potential swerve explored

Wrestling fans might soon witness the long-awaited return of Bray Wyatt to WWE. Wyatt has been out of action since February 2023 due to a real-life illness.

Fightful Select recently reported that Bray Wyatt is nearing a return to the ring. If he does comes back, it would be interesting to see who he aligns himself with. One possibility is that he could return alongside 6 ft 8 star Erick Rowan, who was released from his WWE contract on April 15, 2020.

Rowan also made a few appearances in AEW, his most notable moment was being on the "Brodie Lee Celebration of Life" Dynamite episode on December 30, 2020.

The history between Bray Wyatt and Erick Rowan is well-documented, with the two stars being members of the memorable faction The Wyatt Family. The duo who shared history together could shake up the landscape in the promotion.

With WWE's upcoming Premium Live Event Payback scheduled for September 2, 2023, the timing seems perfect for Bray Wyatt's return alongside Erick Rowan. This highly anticipated comeback will also mark the reunion of the infamous duo that once terrify the roster.

Wrestling veteran feels WWE set Bray Wyatt up for failure

Bray Wyatt's second WWE stint has fallen short of fans' and critics' expectations despite his comeback at Extreme Rules last year.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo said the company set The Eater of Worlds up for failure.

"They set this guy up to fail, bro. Remember, he wasn't there for a long time, and then he came back. Bro, I'll be honest with you. Say I was writing with Bray and say, like you said, Chris, he's got all these wild ideas coming out of his head. My honing in would be, 'okay, bro, how are we going to do that?' Because the reality is, there might not be some things we could do."

Check out the full video below:

Only time will tell what the future holds for Bray Wyatt and Erick Rowan. However, if they do reunite, it would be sure to generate a lot of excitement among fans.

Do you want to see Erick Rowan reunite with his former leader? Sound off in the comments section below.

