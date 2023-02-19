"They set this guy up to fail" - WWE veteran is unhappy with Bray Wyatt's booking (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently stated that WWE should be channeling Bray Wyatt's genius in a better way than they have so far.

There aren't many performers in WWE currently who can match the level of thought Wyatt puts into his character and matches. Whenever the 35-year-old is repackaged, fans heavily anticipate seeing what he has in store for them.

However, things don't always fall into place, something which Vince Russo feels is not Bray Wyatt's fault but that of WWE's creative team. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo stated that the global juggernaut could damage Wyatt by not putting his pitches under the scanner.

The former WWE writer explained that if he were working alongside The Eater of Worlds, he would have asked him how he planned to execute his ideas.

"They set this guy up to fail, bro. Remember, he wasn't there for a long time, and then he came back. Bro, I'll be honest with you. Say I was writing with Bray and say, like you said, Chris, he's got all these wild ideas coming out of his head. My honing in would be, 'okay, bro, how are we going to do that?' Because the reality is, there might not be some things we could do," said Vince Russo.

The wrestling veteran feels WWE could be setting up Bray Wyatt for failure by not filtering down his ideas into something that could be executed.

"Like, we may not be able to produce what's in your mind, so you're going to tell me how are we going to do that. And bro, it could have been like they promised him he could have his own writer and Uncle Howdy and whatever he wanted to do, but they could have also been setting him up for failure by not saying, 'you know bro, really?' added Russo. (5:01 - 5:58)

WWE's reported plans for Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 39

A recent report suggested that Bray Wyatt was set to compete at WrestleMania 39, though an opponent was yet to be decided upon. The report also noted that the global juggernaut was planning to bring in the band Code Orange to do a live rendition of Wyatt's new WWE theme song, Shatter, at The Show of Shows.

The former Universal Champion teased feuding with Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley on this week's SmackDown. However, since Lesnar and Lashley aren't finished with each other, it remains to be seen how things will pan out.

