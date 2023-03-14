Bray Wyatt could have revived his career by feuding with former WWE NXT Champion in AEW

It's safe to say that after a lot of excitement surrounding his return, Bray Wyatt's WWE return hasn't set the world alight yet, but could he have had better luck in AEW with a fellow supernatural presence?

The AEW star in question is Malakai Black, who is currently one-third of the World Trios Champions alongside Brody King and Buddy Matthews as the House of Black, with the three men defeating The Elite at Revolution.

While Black is finally getting some success in All Elite Wrestling, the same can't be said for Bray Wyatt, who has been taken out of action due to an undisclosed physical issue just a few weeks away from WrestleMania 39 and a potential match with Bobby Lashley.

- @FightfulSelect According to WWE Sources, Bray Wyatt is out of action with an undisclosed "physical issue,” According to WWE Sources, Bray Wyatt is out of action with an undisclosed "physical issue,”- @FightfulSelect https://t.co/uXWGdSsfEh

A feud between Bray Wyatt and Malakai Black would have been filled with all the spooky shenanigans one can imagine, but All Elite Wrestling might have been the perfect place to have such a feud.

All Elite Wrestling has no writing teams, meaning that the wrestlers can explore their own ideas in more detail, with Wyatt being seen as one of the few men on WWE's roster who has almost more ideas than he knows what to do with.

While Tony Khan's promotion mostly focuses on the in-ring product a lot more than WWE, a feud between Wyatt and Malakai would have stood out as a unique part of Dynamite or Rampage, giving AEW another case of the old saying, "there's something for everyone."

Bray Wyatt is most likely staying with WWE for the foreseeable future, but the opportunity was there to let loose and do something in a different company with no restrictions, and that something might have gone a lot better than his current run.

Malakai Black will be in action this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite

All of the supernatural antics of the House of Black finally paid off at Revolution when they finally won the AEW World Trios Championships. But as all wrestlers know, the hardest part about being a champion is staying as one.

On the upcoming March 15th edition of Dynamite, House of Black will make their first defense of the title against The Elite and the Jericho Appreciation Society.

B Mack @MILANO_MOBBBB This TRIOS World Championship Match next Week in Canada with the ELITE Vs House of Black and JAS is gonna be SAVAGE #AEWDynamite This TRIOS World Championship Match next Week in Canada with the ELITE Vs House of Black and JAS is gonna be SAVAGE #AEWDynamite https://t.co/0tKkoyVASF

The match will take place in the hometown of Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, and Omega's "Invisible Hand" Don Callis, meaning that Malakai will need to have a lot of tricks up his sleeve if the house has any chance of walking out of Winnipeg as the World Trios Champions.

