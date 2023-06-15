Bray Wyatt to snub WWE and surprisingly debut in AEW soon?

Speculation is running rampant among fans after a mysterious message appeared during the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, leading many to believe that WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt could be making his way to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Wyatt has been absent from WWE programming since February. His last appearance involved a brewing feud with Bobby Lashley before WrestleMania, but he has gone from TV without any explanation. While rumors of potential injuries have circulated, the truth behind his absence remains unknown.

During a high-stakes eight-man tag team match featuring Sting, Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy, Keith Lee, and the Mogul Embassy team, the crowd was startled when the screen flashed the word "NO."

This is not the first time speculation has arisen regarding The Eater of Worlds' future. Back in May, fans believed they caught a glimpse during another episode of Dynamite. A match between Kyle Fletcher and Orange Cassidy saw a blackout moment where the AEW logo remained visible, ruling out technical difficulties.

The possibility of Bray Wyatt joining AEW has sparked a surge of excitement. Only time will tell if these whispers will turn into reality and if Wyatt's journey will lead him to All Elite Wrestling. It is worth noting that The Eater of Worlds is still under contract with WWE.

Speculation surrounding Bray Wyatt's WWE return

Fans have been anticipating Bray Wyatt's potential return to WWE, but conflicting reports and rumors have created uncertainty around him.

According to a report by BWE via RingsideNews, Wyatt is indeed set to make a comeback, but not in the way some may expect.

"Lets debunk your sh*t then MR sources. This is complete BS. His storyline was scrapped the moment he felt he wasnt in it for Mania. There is no other story than the one agreed on Post Mania. He is coming back but not pampered like you hinted."

As the wrestling world awaits his return, one thing is clear, Wyatt's future in the industry is a topic of great interest and anticipation among fans.

