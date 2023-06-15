"OMG… It’s Bray Wyatt!!!!!" - Fans convinced that WWE star has signed with AEW after cryptic message appears on Dynamite

After tonight's Dynamite show, fans are convinced that Bray Wyatt is coming to AEW.

The Eater of Worlds has been absent from WWE for quite some time now. The star was last seen building up a feud with Bobby Lashley before WrestleMania, but he suddenly disappeared from TV.

While he has been spotted out and about, and there have been rumors of injuries surrounding him, the reality of the situation is not known.

A message seemed to appear during AEW tonight. The ongoing match featured the eight-man tag team match between the team of Sting, Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy, Keith Lee, and the Mogul Embassy team. The "NO" just flashed across the screen, surprising everyone.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful commented on it, saying it happened on all broadcasts and was not a distributor or cable error.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp The "NO" on the screen for a moment on AEW Dynamite wasn't a distributor or cable error. It happened on all the broadcasts The "NO" on the screen for a moment on AEW Dynamite wasn't a distributor or cable error. It happened on all the broadcasts

Fans immediately speculated that this meant that Bray Wyatt must have signed with AEW and that he was going to be the one that was behind the message.

The cryptic nature of the message itself went further to convince them that he was the one responsible.

KEVINZARD @KEVINZARD7 @SeanRossSapp Why do I have a feeling that it could be Bray Wyatt idk why @SeanRossSapp Why do I have a feeling that it could be Bray Wyatt idk why

Chips @ChipsForDayz @SeanRossSapp Bray Wyatt is coming this means @SeanRossSapp Bray Wyatt is coming this means

One fan felt that Wyatt might be doing a throwback to the Max Headroom hijack on November 22, 1987. TV signals of two stations in Chicago were hijacked, sending a pirate broadcast of Max Headroomn wearing a mask. It lasted for 17 seconds the first time before the engineers at WGN got back in control.

The second one happened during a Doctor Who broadcast two hours later, with the masked figure's bare behind being smacked with a flyswatter. The identities of those responsible were never revealed.

a̶̶d̶̶a̶̶m̶ @drssnakes @SeanRossSapp Bray Rotunda using the Max Headroom interruption @SeanRossSapp Bray Rotunda using the Max Headroom interruption

Other fans also felt that more such words could appear throughout the show. They thought that they could tie into a cohesive message that would make more sense than just "No."

Flynn @Vrkosa @SeanRossSapp There could be more words through out the show. Could be a message, or I’m marking out @SeanRossSapp There could be more words through out the show. Could be a message, or I’m marking out

None of this was confirmed, but fans are waiting for an explanation for the apparent message or glitch, whatever it might be.

Dutch Mantell feels WWE gave up on Bray Wyatt behind the scenes

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell also spoke about Bray Wyatt after his disappearance and said that the company had given up on him.

"I’ve been saying for months now on @SKWrestling_ that Bray Wyatt wasn’t turning the needle. There was something missing…like I don’t know…INTEREST? Bray wasn’t getting over and @WWE lost faith in him. What was wrong??" Mantell said.

For the moment, his next WWE appearance has not been announced yet.

Do you think Wyatt has signed with AEW? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes