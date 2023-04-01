Bray Wyatt spoiler leaked ahead of WrestleMania 39? Here's what you must know

Bray Wyatt was expected to lock horns with Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39. However, the high-profile encounter couldn't come to fruition as The Eater of Worlds was sidelined due to a "physical issue."

While fans have been speculating about Wyatt's potential appearance at WrestleMania 39, a recent report has hinted that the new Face of Fear may miss The Show of Shows. PWinsider has reported that there has been no official word on whether Wyatt will make an appearance or if the company has anything planned for the former Universal Champion at the event. However, the report adds that Wyatt's close ally Uncle Howdy is in LA for WrestleMania Hollywood.

With Howdy being in LA for The Show of Shows, fans can expect the hideous figure to get involved in an angle with Bobby Lashley.

The All Mighty won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal last night on WWE SmackDown. Lashley put on a dominating performance in the Battle Royal, last eliminating Bronson Reed to win the coveted trophy.

Wyatt's absence has put a question mark on Lashley's WrestleMania status. But recent reports of WWE having Howdy in LA for The Show of Shows may indicate that a potential confrontation between The All Mighty and Wyatt's closest ally could be in store for the premium live event.

WWE may book The All Mighty to make an appearance at WrestleMania 39 to cut a promo only to be interrupted by Uncle Howdy. The masked figure could then lay waste to Lashley. This would not only help the Wyatt vs. Lashley feud get back on track but would also grab a lot of eyeballs.

Wrestling veteran believes that Bray Wyatt's "physical issue" before WrestleMania 39 is a cover-up

Bray Wyatt's undisclosed "physical issue" has been a topic of discussion among WWE fans for quite some time now. While many believe that the former Universal Champion has been sidelined due to an injury, others have speculated that there could be creative issues involved.

Wrestling Veteran Dutch Mantell recently shared his thoughts on Wyatt's absence. While speaking on Smack Talk, the veteran claimed that the injury angle was just a cover-up to hide the real reason behind Wyatt's absence from WWE.

"He [Bray Wyatt] is allegedly injured, correct? What's the matter with him? I think his feelings are hurt. Well, that's a really good way to cover it! But I think, and I've said this before, I think they kind of gave Bray creative license over his character and his way of treading into the show, but it didn't work. It didn't work, and I think they are going to have to take him back to the shop and overhaul him and try another way because, this Fun House cr*p, I never liked it anyway. But I think he has not only failed but failed big time," said the former WWE manager. [From 1:08:20 to 1:09:30]

Do you want Bray Wyatt to make an appearance at WrestleMania 39? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

