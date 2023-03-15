Bray Wyatt vs Bobby Lashley still on for WWE WrestleMania 39? Latest update brings confidence in fans

It was recently reported that Bray Wyatt might not be appearing in WWE WrestleMania 39 against Bobby Lashley. However, a recent report noted that the bout between the two superstars might be on the card of The Grandest Stage of Them All.

According to a report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Bray Wyatt vs Bobby Lashley is still on for WWE WrestleMania 39. Meltzer added that The Eater of Worlds could return to programming soon and that there are no issues regarding the creative.

"From what I understand, the match is still on for WrestleMania. He should be back very soon. So we'll see. That's pretty much all I can say. I mean, there is something to it but I'm not at liberty to discuss it. As far as everything I've been told, it's not a creative issue or anything like that."

The SmackDown star and The All Mighty began their feud after this year's Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. However, reports of the storyline being halted due to creative issues and later a physical issue from The Eater of Worlds made headlines. There is still no confirmation regarding Bobby Lashley and Bray Wyatt's future at WWE WrestleMania 39.

Former superstar is open to taking Bray Wyatt's WWE WrestleMania 39 spot against Bobby Lashley

At the moment, Wyatt vs Lashley is still not part of the official match card for the April premium live event. With their feud on the rocks, it looks like The All Mighty might still have a viable opponent at the SoFi Stadium.

After reports stated that Bray may not be available for WWE WrestleMania 39, Bobby tweeted that he worked too hard to miss 'Mania and was ready to fight anybody in April.

Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) took note of the tweet from the RAW Superstar. Teasing that his last and first match back in the Stamford-based promotion might just be Bobby.

"My last @WWE match? & My First Match back? 🤔🤔🤔🤔 #AlwayzReady"

Matt Cardona @TheMattCardona



&



My First Match back?



🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔



#AlwayzReady twitter.com/fightbobby/sta… Bobby Lashley @fightbobby



I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all,



I don’t care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty. I’ve worked too hard to be denied.I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all, #WrestleMania I don’t care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty. I’ve worked too hard to be denied. I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all, #WrestleMania. I don’t care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty. https://t.co/os5kWLcatO My last @WWE match?My First Match back?🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 My last @WWE match?& My First Match back?🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔#AlwayzReady twitter.com/fightbobby/sta…

The former US Champion was released by WWE in 2020 and has since made waves in various independent promotions. The 37-year-old's final match with the company took place on RAW and lasted less than two minutes against Lashley.

It remains to be seen if Bray Wyatt will be able to make it to WWE WrestleMania 39 or if The All Mighty will have to find a new challenger for the April premium live event.

Could two WWE legends reunite outside WWE? We asked one of them here

Poll : 0 votes