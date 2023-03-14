Potential update on Bray Wyatt's WrestleMania status

Bray Wyatt has not been seen on WWE TV for a few weeks now after his match against Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania was made official.

This past weekend, Bray was scheduled to compete against LA Knight in a live event emanating from Madison Square Garden. However, the former WWE Champion was pulled from the card due to some "personal issues" and replaced by Braun Strowman. Soon after, reports started circulating that his WrestleMania match against Bobby Lashley may be in jeopardy.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Bray was still inked in to face Lashley at WrestleMania. He pointed out that the Eater of Worlds could soon be back on TV and continue the build to his match at the Show of Shows.

"From what I understand, the match is still on for WrestleMania. He should be back very soon. So we'll see. That's pretty much all I can say. I mean, there is something to it but I'm not at liberty to discuss it. As far as everything I've been told, it's not a creative issue or anything like that."

Bobby Lashley @fightbobby



I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all,



I don’t care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty. I’ve worked too hard to be denied.I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all, #WrestleMania I don’t care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty. I’ve worked too hard to be denied. I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all, #WrestleMania. I don’t care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty. https://t.co/os5kWLcatO

WWE is running out of time for a proper buildup to Bray Wyatt vs. Bobby Lashley

With WrestleMania Hollywood just a little over two weeks away, the WWE Universe is yet to see Lashley and Wyatt cross paths on either of the flagship shows.

In Bray Wyatt's absence, Lashley has been carrying the feud. He destroyed Uncle Howdy on SmackDown a couple of weeks ago and then challenged Wyatt to show up on the red brand last week.

However, neither Lashley nor Bray Wyatt appeared on RAW this week. Moreover, WWE did not even make a reference to the encounter during the Monday Night show, leading to fans speculating if the match was indeed happening.

Do you think we will see a confrontation between the two former WWE Champions on SmackDown? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quote from this article please credit Wrestling Observer Newsletter and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

A WWE legend calls The Firefly Funhouse embarrassing here

Poll : 0 votes