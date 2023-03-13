Bray Wyatt to miss WrestleMania 39? Finding out what happened to the former WWE Champion

Bray Wyatt's WWE WrestleMania 39 status might be in jeopardy. The former Universal Champion is rumored to fight Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39 but hasn't been seen in the flagship shows since the return of his Firefly Fun House segments. As it turns out, his disappearance is not a part of the storyline.

According to a report by Xero News, Bray Wyatt is currently dealing with personal issues. Thus, his highly-anticipated program with Lashley hasn't picked up yet. Uncle Howdy is continuing his story with The All Mighty, but the buildup has been lackluster due to Wyatt not being on RAW or SmackDown. He is yet to address Lashley after the latter's attack on Howdy.

With just over two weeks remaining for WrestleMania 39, a source told The Wrestling Blog that the WWE management is pushing Bray Wyatt to return. The babyface needs to take center stage in his feud with Bobby Lashley. However, in a later update, the blog stated that the creative plans for Bray Wyatt's segment on SmackDown this week have been on pause. This could further dampen his chances of showing up on Friday night.

If Bray manages to return to WWE soon, the WrestleMania program will be a go. Furthermore, Bobby Lashley did ask Wyatt for a face-to-face confrontation last week on RAW. It remains to be seen if The Eater of Worlds does address his opponent tonight on the red brand.

Since returning at Extreme Rules last year, Bray Wyatt has only fought in one premium live event. His Pitch Black match against LA Knight at Royal Rumble received mixed responses, but it did highlight his supernatural character in a major way.

Could Uncle Howdy replace Bray Wyatt to fight Bobby Lashley at WWE WrestleMania 39?

Speculation is high about Wyatt's A.W.O.L status. Some believe he is nursing the thumb injury he suffered during a live event. Whatever the case may be, his match at the Grandest Stage of Them All hangs in the balance.

If Wyatt doesn't make it to WrestleMania 39, there is a high possibility of WWE postponing the Bray vs. Bobby fight. WWE could also use Uncle Howdy on the 'Mania' stage to make up for Wyatt's absence. The atmosphere would be perfect to unmask the entity, who is highly rumored to be Wyatt's real-life brother Bo Dallas.

Uncle Howdy and Bobby Lashley do have a heated arc developing on RAW. Wyatt's absence has given the spotlight to Howdy, who recently got Speared by The All Mighty after failing in his mind games. Howdy could continue to torment Bobby Lashley with glitching promos and ambushes in the coming weeks to build up their fight for the Show of Shows.

However, if Bray does return for WrestleMania 39, Bobby Lashley is likely to defeat him. More on that here.

