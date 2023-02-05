"Good grief," "WTF" - WWE fans express concern for Bray Wyatt after he displays horrific injury on Twitter

WWE fans worldwide took to social media to express concern for Bray Wyatt after the former Universal Champion displayed the horrific injury he suffered in December last year.

The Eater of Worlds returned to the Stamford-based promotion at Extreme Rules 2022. While he has only wrestled in one televised match since his return, Wyatt competed on the live circuit during the WWE Holiday Tour. He faced off against Jinder Mahal in a series of singles matches.

It was reported that Wyatt suffered a broken finger on his left hand in his 12/29 match against Mahal in Miami. However, the former Universal Champion continued to work through the injury and even defeated LA Knight in a Pitch Black Match at Royal Rumble 2023.

Earlier today, Wyatt shared a photo of his broken finger in response to Dominik Dijakovic displaying a similar injury he suffered at NXT Vengeance Day. The picture left WWE fans stunned, with many showing concern for The Eater of Worlds in the reply section.

Bray Wyatt was in action at last night's WWE live event

Bray Wyatt has always been treated like a star attraction by WWE and doesn't wrestle much on TV programming. The former Universal Champion has competed in only one televised match since returning, which lasted nearly five minutes.

The Eater of Worlds was in action at the Road to WrestleMania SuperShow, which kicked off in Columbus on Saturday. He faced off against LA Knight in a rematch from Royal Rumble. The end result was the same this time as well.

Bray Wyatt also entered the match in an Uncle Howdy mask, which left fans confused about the relationship between the two. The mysterious man has been stalking him ever since his return to the Stamford-based promotion and even attacked him on an episode of SmackDown.

However, the two appeared together in a backstage segment on the blue brand this week. Fans will be hoping to get more clarity on the matter in the coming weeks.

