Photo: Bray Wyatt's link to Uncle Howdy deepens at WWE live event 

Bray Wyatt entered the ring at WWE's recent live event in Columbus, Ohio, wearing the Uncle Howdy mask, which has raised many questions.

Uncle Howdy's link to Bray Wyatt has led to widespread speculation over the past few months since Wyatt returned at Extreme Rules 2022.

It initially appeared as though Howdy was against Wyatt, but in recent weeks the two have seemingly become friends. This week on SmackDown, it was shown that they were on the same page, and now Wyatt has been spotted wearing his former rival's mask.

Perhaps this isn't the first time that Wyatt has worn the mask, and he was possibly the man attacking LA Knight before their Royal Rumble match. Else, could this be a symbol that Wyatt and Howdy are now working together?

Uncle Howdy and Bray Wyatt could face off at WWE WrestleMania 39

Howdy recently helped Bray Wyatt by continuing the attack on LA Knight following his Pitch Black Match at the Royal Rumble. Hence, the two appear to be on the same page following the angle.

That being said, this is expected to change in the coming weeks as there are rumors that WWE is looking for the two men to face off at WrestleMania 39. At the moment, the WWE Universe has no idea who is under the Uncle Howdy mask. It appears to be a secret for fans and wrestlers in the company alike.

It's unclear if Wyatt's feud with Knight has now come to an end, which would mean that he could focus on a new storyline or even explain his current one in the coming weeks in order to build up to WrestleMania.

