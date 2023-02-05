[PHOTO] Bray Wyatt shows off broken finger

Former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt posted a picture of his broken finger in response to Dijak showing off his injured finger on Twitter.

Tonight at NXT Vengeance Day, Dijak met Wes Lee in a singles match for the NXT North American Championship. The bout ended with Lee picking up a win over Dijak and retaining his title in the process.

At one point during the match, Dijak broke his finger, and the horrific visual quickly went viral on Twitter. Soon after, Dijak shared a picture of his injured finger on his Twitter handle.

The photo received a response from none other than fellow WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt, who shared a photo of his broken finger:

How did fans react to Bray Wyatt's photo?

Wyatt's tweet received several responses from concerned fans. Check out some of the reactions below:

In late December last year, Wyatt took on former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal in a series of singles matches at live events. During one of those live events, he revealed to fans that he had broken his finger. It looks like Bray's latest tweet is referring to the same injury.

Wyatt's injury seemingly wasn't very serious as he managed to compete at the recent Royal Rumble 2023 event. He defeated LA Knight in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match. Shortly after, Wyatt met LA Knight in a Street Fight after the latest edition of SmackDown went off the air.

Bray Wyatt is currently a regular act on WWE SmackDown. He made a triumphant return to the ring with his victory over LA Knight at Royal Rumble. On the latest episode of the Blue Brand, Wyatt teased an alliance with the mysterious Uncle Howdy.

With WrestleMania looming closer, it remains to be seen what WWE has in store for Wyatt at The Show of Shows.

