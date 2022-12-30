Former WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt seemingly broke his finger at tonight's live event in Miami.

Bray Wyatt took on Jinder Mahal for the fourth consecutive night at tonight's WWE live event in Miami. The Eater of Worlds was victorious over Mahal this time around as well.

After the match, Wyatt interacted with WWE fans at ringside and told them that he had broken his finger during the bout.

Check out this clip:

Bray Wyatt has been doing quite well at WWE's recent live events

Wyatt has been getting insane pops from the live audience at WWE's recent live events. He made his shocking return to the company in October at Extreme Rules 2022 and has been a mainstay on SmackDown ever since.

Bray Wyatt is still incredibly popular among fans but is yet to wrestle on TV. He is currently feuding with LA Knight, and it looks like the duo might face off at the upcoming Royal Rumble PLE.

The former Universal Champion has cut a bunch of promos on WWE TV, though. Check out what he had to say in a recent promo that he cut on SmackDown:

“But I confess that this time, I was happy, I was content with it being over. I was okay with it being over. I wanted you to stop saying my name, I wanted you to leave me the hell alone. but I confess that I’m really glad you didn’t. I needed you. I needed all of you. You pulled the spears out of my ribs, you pulled me up. You told me what I was supposed to do without even having to tell me and I’m thankful for that because now, I can see." [H/T Give Me Sport]

It's quite clear that Wyatt has massive amounts of love and respect for his fans, judging by his recent promos. Here's hoping Wyatt's finger injury isn't serious, as the last thing his fans would want is for him to get off WWE TV again.

What are your thoughts on Bray Wyatt's presentation thus far since his return? Share in the comment section below.

A WWE Hall of Famer states that John Cena wasn't the best athlete here!

Poll : 0 votes