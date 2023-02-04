[WATCH] What happened with Bray Wyatt and The Bloodline after WWE SmackDown went off the air?

After the latest episode of WWE SmackDown went off the air, The Bloodline and Bray Wyatt were in action in two back-to-back matches.

The final segment of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown saw Sami Zayn attacking Roman Reigns and challenging him for the Undisputed WWE Universal title at Elimination Chamber. A brutal beatdown followed soon after, seconds before the blue brand went off the air.

Immediately after SmackDown came to a close, Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso met The Good Brothers in a tag team match and picked up a big win over the duo. The action didn't stop here, though. Bray Wyatt successfully took on LA Knight in a Street Fight.

Check out footage from both matches below:

WWE SmackDown set the stage for the upcoming Elimination Chamber event

At Elimination Chamber 2023, Sami Zayn will finally get a shot at Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Title. Zayn was brutalized by The Bloodline during the final moments of Royal Rumble 2023, and the same story followed on SmackDown.

The former Honorary Uce has nothing but revenge on his mind at the moment and would love to pull off a massive upset to become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The Tribal Chief has been the undisputed world champion since WrestleMania 38, where he defeated Brock Lesnar in the main event.

Who will leave Montreal as the CHAMPION? At #WWEChamber ...The Tribal Chief @WWERomanReigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against @SamiZayn Who will leave Montreal as the CHAMPION? At #WWEChamber...The Tribal Chief @WWERomanReigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against @SamiZayn! Who will leave Montreal as the CHAMPION? https://t.co/mLMHBR6MgF

Meanwhile, Bray Wyatt faced LA Knight in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match at Royal Rumble 2023. This was Wyatt's first premium live event match since his loss to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 in 2021. The Eater of Worlds managed to pick up a win this time around. On tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, an alliance between Uncle Howdy and Bray Wyatt was teased.

WrestleMania 39 is mere weeks away, and the event's card is slowly taking shape. Only time will tell what the mega event has in store for Sami Zayn, Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt, and The Bloodline.

